Keeping The Exterior Of Your Place Of Business Looking The Part

When it comes to giving the right impression, it’s important to make sure that you are aware of the exterior of your place of business, and what this might be giving or retracting from the business’ image as a whole. If you are able to do that, you should find that you are going to be much more likely to actually make it work for you, and to be able to develop the kind of reputation that you will probably want to have and keep on building. So how can you ensure that?

Image Source – CCO License

In this post, we are going to discuss a number of the things you might want to do and focus on in order to keep the exterior of your place of business looking the part, and being what you need it to be for the business itself. If you can do these things, that is really going to make a huge difference all in all.

Why Exterior Appearance Matters

It can be helpful to appreciate exactly why the exterior of your building matters at all. For one thing, your building’s exterior is a silent salesperson for the company. It communicates trust, quality, and credibility without saying a word. Customers are far more likely to talk into a business that looks clean and well maintained than one that appears neglected. Beyond customer perception, a tidy exterior can do a number of things.

For instance, it can improve employee morale, enhance brand recognition, and reduce long-term maintenance costs. It might also mean that you are much more able to meet safety and accessibility standards. In many areas, it can also help ensure compliance with local regulations and landlord requirements.

Start With Cleanliness & Maintenance

Routine cleaning is the foundation of an attractive exterior. Dirt, grime, and debris accumulate faster than you might expect, especially in high-traffic or urban areas. Key areas to focus on might include windows and doors, walkways and entrances, signage and walls and cladding, as well as any brickwork on outhouses and other buildings you might have nearby. These are the kinds of things you’ll want to focus on.

Image Source – CCO License

If you use an electric pressure washer to clean these surfaces a couple of times a year, that alone can make a dramatic difference. Regular inspections also help you to catch small issues, such as cracked paving or loose fixtures, before they become costly repairs.

Signage That Reflects Your Brand

Your signage should be clear, legible, and in good condition. Faded lettering, flickering lights, or outdated branding can undermine your credibility, and this is something that you really need to make sure you are avoiding as best as you can. You should make sure that your sign is easy to read from a distance, that it matches your current branding exactly, and that it is well lit, especially if you operate after dark. If your business has recently rebranded, updating the exterior signage should be a priority to ensure consistency across all customer touchpoints, so this is something that you will find really helpful to consider.

Image Source – CCO License

Landscaping & Green Spaces

Even modest landscaping can significantly elevate the look of your premises. Trimmed hedges, healthy plants, and weed-free borders show a great deal of care and professionalism. You don’t need elaborate designs – simple, low-maintenance greenery often works best. Consider the potted plants near the entrance, and make sure that they are kept watered and looked after in particular. And make sure that you have seasonal flowers for some visual interest as well. You might also want to use regular lawn and hedge maintenance, as this can be a really important part of urban settings with limited space as well as vertical planters and the like as well.

Lighting For Safety & Atmosphere

Exterior lighting serves both practical and aesthetic purposes. Well-placed lighting improves safety for customers and staff while highlighting architectural features and signage, so this is really something that you will find it useful to consider as well. You might want to check that all of the exterior lights are functioning as they should, that the entryways and car parks are well illuminated, and that lighting complements the overall look of the building. Energy-efficient LED lighting can help keep running costs down while maintaining a professional appearance.

Pay Attention To The Details

In general, if you pay attention to the details, you are going to find that this really has a way of being able to help this a lot. Small details often make the biggest difference. Overflowing bins, cigarette litter, mismatched furniture – all of that can detract from an otherwise tidy exterior, and it’s something that you are going to want to be aware of for sure. It’s a good idea to consider creating a checklist for regular exterior checks, including rubbish and recycling, door handles and entry mats, and outdoor seating or displays. Accessibility features such as ramps and handrails can also be important here.

Seasonal Adjustments

Different seasons bring different challenges. Leaves in autumn, ice in winter, and fading paint in summer can all impact your exterior a lot. Plan ahead by clearing gutters and drains, gritting walkways in colder months and refreshing paintwork as necessary. You might also want to adjust planting for seasonal conditions, and to make sure that you are generally taking a much more proactive approach to help you maintain a consistent appearance year-round. If you can do that, it’s going to really help a lot.

It’s best if you think of all this as a smart investment. Keeping the exterior of your place of business looking the best it can is going to help you grow the business and to gain much more traction with customers, so it’s well worth thinking about for sure.