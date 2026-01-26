Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Jyothika’s 1998 Premiere Video Goes Viral Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ Buzz

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is once again in the spotlight following the success of his film Dhurandhar, where his powerful portrayal of Rehman dakait has won praise from audiences across the country. Known for his understated brilliance and preference for staying away from the limelight, Akshaye has delivered memorable performances for nearly three decades.

Amid the renewed attention on the actor, a throwback video from the premiere night of his 1998 film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna is going viral on social media, evoking nostalgia among fans. The viral video was shared by one of the media houses on Instagram and offers a rare glimpse into the simplicity of Bollywood events in the late 1990s. Unlike today’s star-studded premieres filled with paparazzi and chaos, the clip shows actors arriving calmly, buying their own tickets, and entering the theatre without any frenzy.

The video features Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, and Jyothika, along with several other celebrities, attending the premiere with grace and simplicity. In the video, Aishwarya Rai is seen dressed in a simple green suit, looking elegant and graceful. She is seen greeting director Priyadarshan with a handshake before warmly meeting Jyothika. Fans were quick to notice her understated charm, which continues to win hearts even decades later.

Akshaye Khanna also appears in the clip, seen interacting with legendary actor Amrish Puri and other guests, offering a glimpse of the warm camaraderie among stars at the time. The video has triggered a wave of nostalgic reactions from social media users. One fan commented, “Those were simple and good old days.” Another wrote, “Aishwarya looks very beautiful.” A third user shared, “I love this film. The actors did a great job.”

Many fans praised the lack of showmanship and the genuine simplicity that defined Bollywood events in that era. Released in 1998, ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, and Jyothika. The film was a Hindi remake of the 1997 Malayalam film ‘Aniyathipravu’. Its title was inspired by the lyrics of the iconic song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.