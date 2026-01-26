Sunny Deol Announces New Action Thriller After ‘Border 2’ Success; Shooting to Begin in February

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is riding high on the massive success of his recently released film ‘Border 2’. While the war drama continues to dominate conversations and box office charts, the actor has already announced his next big project, exciting fans once again. Sunny Deol’s upcoming film will be a high-octane action thriller, jointly produced by A.R. Murugadoss and Farhan Akhtar under their respective banners.

Sunny Deol Announced New Action Thriller

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Balaji Ganesh, with filming scheduled to begin in February 2026. The makers officially kick-started the project with a puja ceremony held on Sunday, January 25. Several pictures from the ceremony have surfaced online, showing the team in a celebratory mood. In one of the pictures, Sunny Deol, Jyothika, director Balaji Ganesh, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani are seen smiling and posing together, reflecting their enthusiasm for the upcoming venture.

The atmosphere at the ceremony highlighted the team’s excitement as they prepare to take the film on floors next month. According to the makers, shooting for the action thriller will begin in February 2026. While details about the storyline and Sunny Deol’s character are being kept under wraps, the collaboration between Sunny Deol, A.R. Murugadoss, and Farhan Akhtar has already raised expectations among fans.

Given Sunny Deol’s strong action image and Murugadoss’ reputation for gripping thrillers, the project is expected to be a powerful blend of action and intensity. Sunny Deol’s announcement comes at a time when Border 2 is enjoying an impressive run at the box office. The film, which was released on January 23, is directed by Anurag Singh and serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic film Border.

The war drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J.P. Films. Border 2 features a strong ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana also play key characters in the film.