Aly Goni’s Team Kanta Wins Trophy After Intense Face-Off In Laughter Chefs Season 3 Grand Finale

The much-loved cooking comedy show Laughter Chefs Season 3 concluded with a thrilling grand finale on January 25, leaving fans entertained and emotional. The final face-off between Team Kanta and Team Churi turned into a high-voltage battle filled with laughter, pressure, and dramatic twists. In the grand finale episode, both teams gave their absolute best. Team Kanta, led by Aly Goni and consisting of Jannat Zubair, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah, went head-to-head with Team Churi.

Laughter Chefs Season 3

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Finale

Team Churi featured Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Elvish Yadav, and Isha Malviya. Despite being outnumbered, Team Kanta outperformed their rivals and defeated eight contestants with just six members, eventually lifting the Laughter Chefs Season 3 trophy. Team Churi faced a major setback during the finale week due to Karan Kundrra’s absence, as the actor was busy shooting for ‘Splitsvilla’.

Laughter Chefs Season 3

Also Read: Mouni Roy Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance in Karnal; Actress Speaks Out on Harassment at Public Event

His absence disrupted the team’s momentum, causing them to lose their early lead and fall behind Ali Goni’s team at a crucial point in the competition. At the beginning of the January 25 episode, Team Kanta was leading with 29 stars, while Team Churi had 25 stars and was trying hard to close the gap. Adding to the excitement, host Bharti Singh introduced a high-risk twist by asking Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar to bet their stars.

Laughter Chefs Season 3

According to the rule, the stars would double if they won and be deducted if they lost. Abhishek Kumar bet four stars. Isha Malviya bet five stars. This gamble significantly impacted the scoreboard and added extra pressure to the cooking battles. In the first cooking battle, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena and Samarth Jurel & Abhishek Kumar emerged victorious. This pushed Team Kanta’s score to 34 stars, while Team Churi reached 31 stars.

Laughter Chefs Season 3

The second cooking battle saw Vivian–Eisha and Karan–Tejasswi winning their rounds, bringing Team Churi’s score to 34 stars, making the competition extremely close. However, the final blow came when Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar secured another crucial win, sealing the victory for Team Kanta and earning them the championship trophy.