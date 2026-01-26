Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Falls Or ‘Starlets After Sugar Daddy’, Claims It Hurt Their Kids

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has made candid and controversial claims about her husband’s relationships with younger actresses, stating that he has a pattern of falling for “starlets looking for a sugar daddy.” Her remarks, which also touch on how such behaviour has affected their children, have stirred fresh headlines and fan debate about personal lives behind the glamour of the film industry.

In a recent interview, Sunita did not hold back when describing the dynamics she believes exist in Govinda’s personal choices. “Govinda falls for these girls who are just looking for a sugar daddy,” she said, adding that such ventures in his romantic life caused distress for their children Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja. Her statement casts a critical light on the actor’s past relationships and suggests a deeper family impact than previously discussed in public.

Sunita’s comments appear against the backdrop of ongoing scrutiny of celebrity relationships in Bollywood, where high-profile couples often find their private lives dissected not just by media but also by fans on social platforms. What sets this situation apart is that the criticism came from within Govinda’s own family, making it a rare public airing of personal grievances from the actor’s spouse.

Details of Sunita’s allegations reference her belief that some actresses may seek associations with established male stars for advantages in their careers and lifestyles. Although she did not name specific individuals, her description implies a pattern rather than isolated incidents. She suggested that these relationships were not based purely on personal connection but had undertones of financial or professional gain.

Family sources confirm that Govinda and Sunita have been married for many years and have navigated the ups and downs of public life together. Their children, both adults, have pursued their own paths in and around the entertainment industry, making them familiar with its pressures. Whatever the personal circumstances, Sunita’s remarks underscore how the family perceives certain chapters in Govinda’s life.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance in Karnal; Actress Speaks Out on Harassment at Public Event

In her discussion, Sunita also said that their children bore the emotional fallout of these episodes. She described moments when Yashvardhan and Tina had to grapple with the aftermath of their father’s romantic involvements, implying that it was difficult for them to witness and process. While she did not detail specific instances, her remarks suggest that her concerns extend beyond personal jealousy to genuine worry about their children’s emotional well-being.

Understandably, reactions to her comments have been mixed. Some fans sympathised with Sunita for speaking openly about family challenges many perceive as universal rather than unique to celebrity life. Others viewed her words as sensational or unwarranted public criticism of Govinda, whose career spans decades and includes numerous hit films and memorable performances.

Sources close to Govinda have yet to issue a detailed rebuttal, but industry insiders note the actor has typically maintained a private stance on personal matters. Historically, he has been known for his charismatic screen presence and ability to connect with audiences, while his off-screen life has mostly stayed away from sustained public fallout, until now.

The broader conversation triggered by Sunita’s comments highlights how celebrity narratives intersect with public curiosity and media coverage. In Bollywood, discussions about relationships often draw attention not just for their entertainment value but for what they reveal about power dynamics, age gaps and the pressures of public expectation.

As the story continues to circulate, supporters of Govinda cling to his long legacy in Indian cinema, emphasising his contributions over personal controversies. Meanwhile, Sunita’s blunt language has refocused attention on the complexities that can accompany relationships in the spotlight and their ripple effects on family members.