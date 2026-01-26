Mouni Roy Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance in Karnal; Actress Speaks Out on Harassment at Public Event

A shocking video of actress Mouni Roy abruptly walking off stage during a live performance has surfaced online, sparking widespread discussion about celebrity safety and harassment at public events. The incident reportedly took place at a private event in Karnal, and the viral clip has since reignited concerns over how female stars are treated at large gatherings. In the now-viral video, Mouni Roy can be seen performing on stage in a silver outfit, accompanied by background dancers.

Mid-performance, the actress suddenly appears visibly upset, gestures angrily towards the audience, and then walks off the stage, while the dancers continue performing. At one point, Mouni is also seen making an offensive hand gesture before exiting, leaving fans shocked and confused. The footage spread rapidly across social media platforms, leading to speculation about what triggered her sudden reaction.

Soon after the video went viral, Mouni Roy addressed the incident through a detailed post on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that her reaction was linked to harassment she faced at the event. While it remains unclear whether the viral clip is the exact moment she referred to in her statement, the actress confirmed that she experienced deeply uncomfortable and inappropriate behaviour during the Karnal event.

In her emotional note, Mouni wrote that she was deeply hurt by the conduct of certain guests, particularly two men who were significantly older than her grandparents. She revealed that as soon as she stepped on stage, several men tried to touch her waist while taking pictures. “When I said, ‘Sir, please remove your hand,’ they didn’t like it at all,” she wrote. The situation reportedly worsened during the performance.

According to Mouni, two men stood right in front of the stage, passed lewd comments, made obscene gestures, and even hurled abuses at her. When she politely asked them to stop, they allegedly began throwing roses at her in response. Adding to the disturbing experience, Mouni also shared that some men were filming her from below, from inappropriate angles, making her feel unsafe and violated. She expressed disappointment, stating that artists attend such events to be part of someone’s celebration, yet are often treated with disrespect.