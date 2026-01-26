Nagma Mirajkar’s Birthday Bash Goes Viral As Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt’s Dance Steals the Spotlight

Social media star and influencer Nagma Mirajkar recently celebrated her birthday in grand style, and the celebrations quickly became the talk of the internet. The diva hosted a lavish birthday party that saw the presence of several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Bigg Boss 19 contestants, close friends, and popular creators. Videos and pictures from Nagma Mirajkar’s birthday party are now going viral on social media, with fans loving every glimpse of the glamorous night.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar Celebrated Birthday

Nagma’s birthday bash was attended by many familiar faces, especially from Bigg Boss 19. Contestants such as Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, and Abhishek Bajaj, along with several others, were spotted enjoying the party to the fullest. However, one particular video grabbed maximum attention and left fans pleasantly surprised. The clip shows Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt dancing together, setting aside their past rivalry from the reality show.

Gaurav Khanna And Farhana Bhatt Danced

Among the many viral clips, the most talked-about video features Gaurav Khanna, his wife Akanksha Chamola, and Farhana Bhatt dancing together and having a great time on the dance floor. The video instantly caught fans’ attention, as Gaurav and Farhana were known to be rivals during their stint on the reality show. Seeing them bond so warmly off-screen came as a surprise and delighted their followers.

Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the viral video. One user wrote, “Farhana said on the show that she wanted his wife as a friend, and now they are like family. Hana got her brother and sister-in-law.” Another comment read, “I’m telling you, Hana and Akanksha’s chemistry matches so well, and it was clearly visible. Then they danced like old best friends.” The wholesome interaction has won hearts, with many praising the maturity and warmth shared between the former rivals.

Nagma Mirajkar

Apart from the party videos, Nagma Mirajkar also shared several moments from her birthday celebrations on social media. Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Awez Darbar, and many others showered her with love and heartfelt birthday wishes. Gauahar Khan shared a special message that read, “Finally got new pictures with you. Happy happy birthday, Naggo. Love you so much. May Allah bless you with all kinds of true happiness. Ameen. You are an amazing daughter and may Allah always bless you for that. Sorry I couldn’t come to your party; it’s very difficult to come with a baby bag. Ha ha ha, see you soon.”