Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Expecting Their First Child, Actor Shares Adorable Birthday Post With Baby Bump Glimpse

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to embrace a new and beautiful phase of life. The actor recently shared the joyful news that he and his wife Lin Laishram are expecting their first child. The announcement has delighted fans, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all sides. The couple revealed Lin’s pregnancy on November 29, marking their second wedding anniversary. Sharing the happy update on social media, Randeep wrote, “Two years of love, adventure and now… a little wild one on the way.”

The post instantly went viral, winning hearts across the internet. Adding to the happiness, Randeep Hooda recently shared a heartwarming birthday post for his wife. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture where the couple can be seen smiling radiantly, with Randeep’s hand lovingly placed on Lin’s baby bump. The subtle yet emotional moment gave fans a glimpse of Lin’s pregnancy.

Wishing his wife, Randeep captioned the post, “Happy birthday, my darling.” He followed it up with a deeply emotional note expressing his admiration for Lin as she steps into motherhood. In his heartfelt message, the actor wrote that he is already in awe of Lin’s strength, beauty, and boundless love. He added that watching her embrace this new journey has made him fall in love with her all over again. He concluded the note by wishing her, himself, and the life they are about to create together.

Fans were quick to react, flooding the comment section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s upcoming parenthood. Let us tell you that Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29, 2023 following traditional Manipuri Meitei customs, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their love story began back in 2011 at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre, where Randeep was Lin’s senior. What started as a friendship gradually blossomed into love.

The couple dated for several years before deciding to get married. Despite initial resistance from their families due to cultural differences, Randeep and Lin stood by each other and eventually won everyone’s approval. As Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram prepare to welcome their first child, fans are thrilled to witness this new chapter in their lives. From a beautiful love story to parenthood, the couple’s journey continues to inspire and warm hearts.