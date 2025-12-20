Zakir Khan Agrees Javed Akhtar’s Critique Of Vulgar Comedy ‘Is Valid’ While Urging Restraint In Calling Out Peers

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has weighed in on a growing debate within India’s entertainment world about the increasing use of coarse language and explicit humour in comedy. His comments came in response to veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar’s recent critique that comedians are relying too much on vulgar language to compensate for weak content, likening cuss words to “chilli” added just to spice up bland conversation. Zakir said he respected Akhtar’s perspective and acknowledged that the concern is valid, but he also cautioned against pointing fingers at individuals in the industry.

The debate was reignited in recent weeks after several stand-up clips went viral online, drawing both praise and backlash. At the centre of the discussion was a controversy around comedian Samay Raina, whose YouTube show provoked strong reactions from parts of the audience and critics alike for its explicit humour. Some viewers labelled aspects of the content as “vulgar,” sparking broader conversations about creative boundaries in modern stand-up.

Javed Akhtar has been one of the most visible voices raising concerns. Drawing on his long career as a writer of acclaimed films and lyrics, he argued that the overuse of abusive language often reflects a lack of substantive material underneath. He used a metaphor comparing such language to chilli in bland food: it might add heat, but does not replace flavour or depth. His point was that well-crafted humour and wit should not need to lean on crude expressions to engage audiences.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Expecting Their First Child, Actor Shares Adorable Birthday Post With Baby Bump Glimpse

When asked about these remarks at a recent Express Adda session, Zakir Khan said he held deep respect for Akhtar’s body of work and his contributions to Indian storytelling. He noted that Akhtar’s cultural influence and literary background give weight to his views on language. “His comment on comedians is valid,” Zakir said, acknowledging that those in the comedy space could reflect on the role of language and comedic strategy.

However, Zakir also offered a nuanced defence of performers, arguing that audiences’ tastes and cultural norms are evolving and that language used in everyday life often finds its way into artistic expression. He emphasised that having coarse words in one’s comedy does not automatically render the work devoid of merit, and insisted that creators should be free to develop their voice. Importantly, he stressed that criticism should not become personal. “You can’t be pointing a finger at someone,” Zakir said, suggesting that mocking or shaming fellow artists for their linguistic choices was unhelpful.

Zakir’s remarks reflect a broader tension in contemporary Indian entertainment: balancing creative freedom with cultural sensitivities. While some segments of the audience welcome bold and irreverent humour, others feel that explicit content sometimes overshadows thematic depth or wider audience appeal. Comedians today navigate diverse platforms, from live stages to online shows that reach a vast viewer base, increasing the stakes for how content is perceived and critiqued.

Industry observers note that as comedy and digital content have exploded in popularity, debates around language and taste are likely to continue. Veteran voices like Akhtar’s serve to remind emerging performers of the craft’s traditions and linguistic richness, while contemporary voices like Zakir’s articulate the shifting creative landscape and the need for discourse over denunciation. As the conversation develops, it underscores not just differing artistic philosophies but also the evolving relationship between performers, audiences, and cultural norms.