Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal Visits Vrindavan With Family, Seeks Blessings From Premanand Maharaj Ji

Former Bigg Boss Season 19 finalist Tanya Mittal is once again in the spotlight, but this time for her spiritual journey. Soon after the grand finale of the reality show, Tanya reached the holy city of Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj Ji. She shared a video of her visit on social media, which has been receiving immense love from her fans. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 took place on December 7, where Gaurav Khanna lifted the winner’s trophy.

While many contestants have been busy attending post-show parties and events, Tanya Mittal chose a different path. She decided to dedicate her time to work, reflection, and spirituality, a move that has earned her widespread appreciation. Fans and viewers are praising Tanya for staying grounded and focusing on inner peace after the high-pressure reality show. During her Vrindavan visit, Tanya first offered prayers at the Shri Radha Vallabh Temple.

She then visited Premanand Maharaj Ji’s ashram along with her family. Tanya shared a glimpse of this meaningful meeting on her Instagram, and the video has since gone viral. In the trending clip, Tanya can be seen meeting Premanand Maharaj Ji with her brother, sister-in-law, and nieces. She looks visibly happy and peaceful during the spiritual interaction. Sharing the video, Tanya Mittal penned an emotional caption expressing gratitude for the moment.

She wrote about meeting Premanand Maharaj Ji with her family members and fondly remembered her elder aunt, whose values continue to guide them even today. Her heartfelt words resonated deeply with fans, who flooded the comment section with blessings, heart emojis, and messages of support. Known for her bold and outspoken personality during Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal continues to trend even after the show has ended. Whether it’s her professional moves or personal choices, she remains a popular topic of discussion online.

Although it is not yet known what questions Tanya asked Premanand Maharaj Ji or what guidance she received, her calm and joyful demeanor in the video clearly reflects how meaningful the experience was for her. Tanya Mittal’s Vrindavan visit has further strengthened her connection with fans, who admire her balanced approach to fame and spirituality.