“They See It as a Circus”, Madhuri Dixit Reveals Why Her Sons Arin and Ryan Stay Away From Bollywood

It’s often seen that children of film stars aspire to follow in their parents’ footsteps and make a career in acting. Bollywood has welcomed many star kids over the years, some achieving success, others struggling to make a mark. However, Madhuri Dixit’s sons, Arin and Ryan, have taken a very different path. Despite being the children of one of Hindi cinema’s biggest icons, they have no interest in joining the film industry and prefer to stay far away from the limelight.

Madhuri Dixit on Her Sons’ Career Choices

Madhuri Dixit recently opened up about her sons in an interview with one of the media houses, revealing what they are currently doing and why Bollywood doesn’t appeal to them. The actress shared that neither Arin nor Ryan wants to pursue acting or films, as their interests lie elsewhere. Madhuri, who married Dr. Shriram Nene at the peak of her career, had moved to Denver, USA, where both her sons were born.

During that phase, she took a break from films to focus on her family. Although she later returned to India and resumed her acting career, her children never developed an interest in the film world. Talking about her elder son Arin, Madhuri revealed that he once briefly considered the idea of entering films but soon realized that his true passion was music. She shared that Arin produces his own music independently and enjoys handling everything himself.

During his academic years, Arin chose music as a minor subject while majoring in computer engineering. Madhuri proudly revealed that Arin has now graduated and is currently working with Apple, where he is involved in developing a noise cancellation program. Madhuri’s younger son Ryan is equally uninterested in films. According to the actress, Ryan is deeply inclined toward science and technology. He is currently studying at USC (University of Southern California) and is highly talented in his chosen field.

Madhuri emphasized that Ryan has absolutely no fascination with the glamour of Bollywood and prefers to focus on academics and innovation. When asked if she deliberately shielded her sons from the film industry, Madhuri clarified that it was entirely their own choice. She explained that whenever her children wanted to accompany her to shoots or events, she allowed them, and when they didn’t, she respected their decision.