Archana Puran Singh Celebrates One Year of ‘AAAP Ka Parivaar’ Vlog; Daughter-in-Law Yogita’s Comment Leaves Actress Annoyed

Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh recently celebrated a major milestone as her family vlog ‘AAAP Ka Parivaar’ completed its first successful year. What started as a fun digital experiment with her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aryaman Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi has now become a fan-favorite, offering candid, humorous, and heartfelt glimpses into their everyday lives.

To mark the occasion, the family hosted a special in-house awards ceremony, turning their home into a red-carpet-style celebration filled with laughter, banter, and memorable moments. The anniversary special episode was hosted by Yogita Bihani, Aryaman Sethi’s fiancée and Archana Puran Singh’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law. The family organized a grand red carpet entry with a specific dress code for everyone. However, things took a playful turn when Aryaman arrived without following the decided outfit theme.

Pulling his leg, Yogita joked that someone who has created a separate channel clearly does things his own way. The light-hearted teasing set the tone for the evening, keeping viewers entertained. The mood shifted briefly when Yogita began announcing the award winners. While introducing her mother-in-law, she referred to Archana Puran Singh as “Aunty.” The actress was visibly unimpressed and immediately corrected her.

Archana softly but firmly whispered that introductions should be done with more respect and grandeur, asking Yogita to announce her properly by name. The moment, though awkward, added to the raw and unfiltered charm of the family vlog. One of the funniest highlights of the celebration was comedian Kiku Sharda’s award acceptance. In true comic style, Kiku asked ChatGPT to instantly prepare a speech for him.

However, the AI-generated response took a hilarious dig at Archana herself, saying that she shouldn’t even be happy about receiving such pointless awards. The unexpected jab left everyone in splits. Kiku quickly switched off his phone, and the room erupted in laughter, making it one of the most memorable moments of the vlog. The celebration also included a proud moment for the family as they marked receiving the YouTube Gold Play Button. During this segment, Archana Puran Singh became emotional while reflecting on her early struggles.