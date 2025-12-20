Munawar Faruqui Takes Alleged Dig at Elvish Yadav Over NGO Appeal, Sparks Debate on Influencer Responsibility

Social media is buzzing once again after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui became part of a fresh controversy. The issue began when Elvish shared a heartfelt video appealing for financial help for a family whose child is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and needs an expensive Rs 9 crore injection from the US for treatment.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Appeals for Help

On December 19, Elvish Yadav posted a video urging his massive fan base to come forward and donate for the child’s life-saving treatment. The emotional appeal quickly gained traction online, with many appreciating the YouTuber for using his influence for a noble cause. Soon after Elvish’s video went viral, Munawar Faruqui shared a video on his Instagram story that many believe was an indirect response. Without naming anyone, Munawar alleged that some NGOs misuse celebrities and influencers to collect donations by emotionally manipulating the audience.

Munawar Faruqui

In his video, Munawar claimed that certain organizations were ready to pay high promotional charges to celebrities for such appeals. He expressed shock and questioned the intent behind large-scale crowdfunding, asking where the remaining money would go after the treatment. Calling the practice “sick,” he said that turning emotional stories into a business model is deeply troubling.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar further stated that he felt compelled to speak up so people become aware of what might be happening behind the scenes. He emphasized that exploiting emotional stories for donations is unethical and warned influencers to be cautious before promoting such causes. Although Munawar did not directly mention Elvish Yadav, the timing of his post, coming immediately after Elvish’s appeal led many social media users to connect the dots.

Munawar Faruqui

The controversy soon spilled over social media, where users began sharing Munawar’s video and reacting strongly. While some suggested that Elvish might be unaware of the alleged NGO practices, others accused him of being careless or money-driven. Comments ranged from sarcastic takes on influencer promotions to serious concerns about public fraud. Several users praised Munawar for speaking up, while others highlighted the responsibility influencers carry when asking their audience for donations.