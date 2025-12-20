‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For Akshaye Khanna: R Madhavan Dismisses Jealousy Rumours

R Madhavan has stepped forward to address viral online chatter suggesting that he was jealous of the buzz fellow actor Akshaye Khanna has been receiving following their film Dhurandhar. In candid comments, Madhavan made it clear that there is no truth to the speculation and that he is genuinely pleased for his co-star’s success and the acclaim Khanna has earned.

The buzz began as Dhurandhar continued to dominate box offices and attract widespread attention for its ensemble performances. While many cast members delivered strong work, Akshaye’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait in the thriller resonated particularly powerfully with audiences and critics, turning parts of his performance into viral moments online. As fans and commentators focused on this spotlight, some social-media conversations began to speculate, without basis, that Madhavan felt overshadowed or overlooked.

Madhavan, who plays Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal in the film, responded directly to the gossip with warmth and praise for Khanna. He said he “couldn’t be happier for Akshaye” and emphasised that his co-star deserves every bit of the adulation coming his way. Madhavan went further, speaking about Khanna’s grounded nature and extraordinary talent, noting that he carries himself with a unique philosophical approach to success and fame that sets him apart.

In his remarks, Madhavan highlighted that Khanna does not chase publicity or media attention, even as his performance continues to generate conversation. He pointed out that Khanna could have been engaging heavily with the press but has instead chosen a quieter, more personal path after Dhurandhar’s success. Madhavan contrasted this with his own reputation for being low-key and joked about how Khanna’s calm approach still places him on another level.

Importantly, Madhavan called the whole idea of jealousy “completely unfounded.” He said being part of Dhurandhar is itself a major moment in his career and that he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the cast and the film’s director, Aditya Dhar. He also made it clear that neither Khanna nor Dhar are interested in capitalising excessively on the film’s success through publicity, choosing instead to let the work speak for itself.

The response comes amid a broader discussion about the film’s ensemble and how individual performances are recognised and celebrated. Dhurandhar, featuring a cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun alongside Madhavan and Khanna, has not only seen critical acclaim but also strong commercial performance. The film’s engaging plot and powerful characterisations have sparked discussion of its characters and actors across social media platforms.

Madhavan’s comments also reflect an industry reality where professional respect and camaraderie among actors can contrast markedly with the speculative narratives that sometimes emerge online. Misinterpretation and gossip can easily gain traction, especially during high points in actors’ careers. By publicly offering praise for his colleague’s success, Madhavan helped redirect the conversation back to appreciation for craft rather than rivalry or negativity.

For audiences, Madhavan’s stance reinforces the idea that strong performances from multiple artists can coexist without competition. His message serves as a reminder that success in a collaborative art form like cinema often amplifies the accomplishments of all involved rather than diminishing individual contributions.