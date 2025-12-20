Akshaye Khanna Keeps It Sacred: Dhurandhar Actor Does Vastu Shanti Puja At Alibaug Home

Amid the widespread acclaim and box office buzz around his latest film, Dhurandhar, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna chose a quiet and reflective way to mark a high point in his career by performing a Vastu Shanti Puja at his home in Alibaug. A rare video of the ceremony has gone viral on social media, giving fans a rare glimpse into the actor’s personal life and his understated approach to success.

The actor’s decision to carry out the traditional ritual aligns with a long-standing cultural practice in India, where homeowners invite positive energy, harmony, and spiritual blessings into their living spaces through a Vastu Shanti hawan. In the viral clips, Khanna can be seen participating in the puja with a calm demeanour, reflecting his grounded personality and preference for privacy even at a time of heightened public attention.

What makes this moment particularly notable is the contrast between Khanna’s current professional high and his personal style. Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh alongside Khanna, has been receiving strong audience response since its release. The film features Khanna in a compelling role that has resonated with viewers, complementing his already impressive body of work throughout 2025.

Despite the film’s success, Khanna has largely stayed out of the limelight. He does not maintain public social media accounts and typically avoids fanfare, making the puja video one of the few recent public peeks at his private life. The presence of a priest and the traditional ceremony, which is meant to bring peace, prosperity and alignment in the home, served as a reminder of how many artists balance professional achievement with personal grounding rituals rooted in culture and belief.

The priest officiating the ritual praised both the actor’s demeanour and his work, describing him as someone with positive energy and a calm presence. In social media posts, the priest referred to Khanna as “the definition of class in acting,” highlighting his versatility and long-standing contribution to cinema. Before Dhurandhar, Khanna received acclaim for his roles in films such as Chhaava, Drishyam 2, and Section 375, each displaying a different facet of his talent and adding to his reputation as a thoughtful and impactful performer.

Fans respond warmly to the Vastu Puja video for several reasons. It shows a side of Khanna that is rarely visible, one that is both spiritual and humble. Social media reactions reflected admiration for his simplicity, with many users expressing respect for his choice to focus on personal well-being rather than publicity. Some fans commented that the video gave them a deeper appreciation for his off-screen self; others remarked that the actor’s commitment to tradition felt sincere and inspiring.

The timing of this ritual also invites reflection on how celebrities navigate life beyond the spotlight. Success and public adulation often bring intense media focus, yet many artists like Khanna choose to anchor themselves through personal rituals that align with their values. It serves as a reminder that even amid professional triumphs, some individuals prefer to stay grounded and mindful of their inner world.

For Akshaye Khanna, the Vastu Shanti Puja at his Alibaug home was more than a ceremonial gesture. It was a quiet celebration of success, a moment of introspection, and a meaningful way to invite continued positivity into his life at a time when the world is watching his work more closely than ever.