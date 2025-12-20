“I Never Want to Be in That Situation Again”, Radhika Apte Opens Up About Harassment and Sexism in Films 

Actress Radhika Apte, who has spent nearly two decades in the film industry, is today known for her fearless choices and strong screen presence. From Bollywood to regional cinema and global projects, she has carved a unique niche for herself. However, the journey to this position was far from easy. In a recent interview, Radhika candidly spoke about the harassment and sexism she faced early in her career, especially while working in South Indian films.

Radhika Apte On Facing Harassment

Let us tell you that Radhika Apte began her acting career in 2005 with a small role in Wah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. In 2009, she made her debut as a lead actress with the Bengali film Antaheen. Despite consistently working across industries, mainstream recognition came her way with Sriram Raghavan’s 2015 film Badlapur. After that, there was no looking back, and Radhika emerged as one of the most respected performers in Indian cinema.

Today, she is in a position where she can choose her projects carefully. But she admits that early in her career, financial pressure and lack of power often forced her into uncomfortable situations. In an interview with one of the media houses, Radhika Apte revealed that she deliberately distanced herself from Hindi films offered by some big names. While she chose not to name anyone, she made it clear that her decision came after realizing their intentions.

She shared that when she understood what was really happening during meetings with certain influential people, she decided never to work with them again. According to her, these were extremely powerful figures in the industry, and revealing their names would shock people. Radhika also spoke about her troubling experiences while working in South Indian films in the late 2000s. She revealed that she took up these projects because she desperately needed money, but the work environment was deeply disturbing.

Recalling one particular film, Radhika said she was the only woman on set, shooting in a small town. She was asked to add excessive padding to her body, with repeated instructions to add more padding. She questioned how much more was expected, but the pressure continued. What made the situation even more traumatic was the lack of support. Radhika revealed that she did not have a manager or agent at the time. Her entire team consisted of men provided by the production, and she was explicitly told that she was not allowed to have her own team.