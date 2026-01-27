“Love Beats Hate”: Varun Dhawan Takes a Swipe at Trolls After Border 2’s Blockbuster Win

Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence After Massive Success

After Border 2 stormed the box office, Varun Dhawan finally responded to the online negativity he faced ahead of the film’s release. The actor chose optimism over outrage, sharing a powerful message that subtly shut down his critics.

‘Love Will Always Triumph Hate’

Taking to Instagram on Republic Day, Varun posted a photo amid cheering fans and wrote, “Border 2 🇮🇳 — Love will always triumph hate. Thank you 🙏.” The post was widely seen as a dignified yet firm response to trolls who questioned his casting and the film’s potential before its release.

Varun Dhawan: Letting Work Do the Talking

Varun has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t let online criticism affect him. At earlier promotional events, the actor emphasised that his only focus is making honest, entertaining cinema. According to him, numbers, opinions, and social-media noise fade — but audience experience remains paramount.

A Blockbuster That Defied Doubt

Despite mixed pre-release reactions, Border 2 has emerged as a commercial winner. The film, a spiritual successor to the iconic 1997 war drama Border, features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan.

A Message Louder Than Words

With Border 2’s success, Varun Dhawan has made it clear: resilience, positivity, and belief in one’s work can outshine even the loudest criticism — and love, indeed, wins over hate.