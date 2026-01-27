“That Feeling Never Heals,” Aditi Govitrikar Opens Up About Childhood Trauma By Mother’s Friend At Age of 6

Former model, actress, and Mrs. World 2001 winner Aditi Govitrikar has recently spoken about the lesser-known and deeply painful chapters of her life, shedding light on both her professional disappointments and personal trauma. At 49, Aditi has chosen honesty over silence, sharing experiences that many women relate to but few openly discuss. Aditi Govitrikar made history in 2001 by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Mrs. World title.

The win was expected to open doors in Bollywood, much like it did for Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. However, fate had other plans. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Soch and later appeared in movies such as 16 December, Paheli, and De Dana Dan. Despite her talent, screen presence, and international recognition, Aditi never received the same level of fame or consistent opportunities as her contemporaries.

In a recent interview, the actress admitted that the industry heartbreak stayed with her for years. She revealed that watching others soar while she struggled professionally was emotionally exhausting and deeply disappointing. Apart from films, Aditi Govitrikar also appeared on popular television reality shows like Bigg Boss 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, where audiences appreciated her confidence and composure.

However, even television fame could not bridge the gap she felt within the entertainment industry. According to Aditi, being a married woman and a Mrs. World winner may have unintentionally limited the kind of roles she was offered in Bollywood, a reality she believes the industry was not ready to accept at the time. Beyond professional setbacks, Aditi also opened up about deeply disturbing incidents from her childhood, experiences that left a lasting emotional impact.

Born and raised in Panvel, Aditi revealed that some of her most traumatic experiences occurred at a very young age. Speaking to one of the media houses, she said she was barely six or seven years old when one of her father’s friends molested her. She also shared that another disturbing incident involved someone known to her family, highlighting a harsh truth many survivors acknowledge, abuse often comes from familiar faces. “You just feel insulted. Wrong. That feeling is terrible, and it never heals,” she said, describing the emotional aftermath.