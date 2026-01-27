Jasmin Bhasin Congratulates Aly Goni And Team On Winning Laughter Chefs 3: ‘Soo Proud…’ Deets Inside!

Aly Goni’s girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, shared a heartfelt congratulatory message praising him and Team Kaanta after their victory on Laughter Chefs Season 3. The popular Indian television show premiered on November 22, 2025, and concluded with a much-awaited finale on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The season featured an intense competition between two teams, Team Kaanta and Team Chhuri. Team Kaanta comprised Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jure, and Jannat Zubair, who impressed audiences with talent, teamwork, humor, creativity, consistency, dedication, and perseverance throughout the season, earning praise from fans, judges, and critics nationwide and industry peers.

On the other hand, Team Churri featured stars Karan Kundra, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee. Ultimately, Aly Goni’s Team Kaanta emerged as the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 3. Following the victory, Aly’s girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin has now reacted to the win, sharing her thoughts and expressing pride in his achievement publicly.

Jasmin Bhasin Applauds Aly Goni and Team Kaanta Following Their Laughter Chefs Season 3 Victory

In the grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 3, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi challenged the two finalist teams to prepare the traditional dessert malpua, but with a creative twist. The participants had to shape the sweet delicacy like a star. Rising to the occasion, Team Kaanta impressed the chef with their flawless presentation and taste. Their successful dish helped them clinch the coveted Laughter Chefs Season 3 trophy. Since the big win, the team has been celebrating enthusiastically. Following the victory, Team Kaanta’s leading man, Aly Goni, took to his official Instagram handle to express heartfelt gratitude and thank fans for their constant support, sharing a special note online today. “Thank you hum sab ko itna pyaar dene ke liye. Milte hai Laughter Chefs 3.0 mein.”

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, Aly’s girlfriend, was visibly thrilled after Team Kaanta’s victory. She praised not only Aly for winning the show but also applauded his entire team. On Monday, January 25, 2026, she shared a long, heartfelt note on her official Instagram handle, expressing pride, love, and gratitude for their achievement while celebrating their success with fans worldwide online joyfully.

“Soo proud of you @alygoni. Undoubtedly your cooking skills are fabulous and @jannatzubair29 I had no clue that you were such a smart and talented cook tooo. And @samarthjurel @aebyborntoshine you guys are my favourite and man of the match @kashmera1 and Krishna bhai your energy, your talent, your presence is the Jaan of the show. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Laughter Chefs: What’s Coming Up Next?

Apart from Team Kaanta and Team Chhuri members, celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and host Bharti Singh kept viewers laughing throughout Laughter Chefs Season 3 with their comedy. Just as fans felt the show ending, Bharti revealed a shocking twist: the show will return soon with new teams, fresh rivalries, and more drama. The next episode is reportedly scheduled to air on January 31, 2026, at 9 pm on television, promising an exciting continuation of the popular culinary-comedy series that audiences eagerly anticipate.

About Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular Indian actress, best known for her work in TV shows. She became famous with roles in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin 4, which were loved by audiences. Besides television, she has also acted in films like the Hindi movie School Friends and some regional projects like Punjabi movies like Honeymoon etc. With her versatile acting and charming screen presence, Jasmin continues to entertain fans on both TV and in films.