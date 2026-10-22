Koffee With Karan 9: Rashmika Mandanna Gives a Befitting React to Accent Trolls, Says, ‘I Am From South of India’

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9, Rashmika Mandanna discussed the criticism she has faced for her South Indian accent in Hindi films. The actress shared how she deals with online trolling and also opened up about her relationship and love story with actor Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 9. The couple, whose latest film, Ranabaali, is performing well at the box office, spoke about their love story, wedding, and experiences with online trolling.

During the conversation, Rashmika Mandanna also addressed criticism of her South Indian accent in Hindi films. The Animal actress shared that she never wanted to limit her career to one film industry and always wished to explore opportunities in different languages. She openly acknowledged having an accent and made it clear that she was comfortable with it and her identity.

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Criticism Over Her South Indian Accent

During a candid chat on Koffee With Karan 9, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Rashmika Mandanna if the criticism she received for her Hindi accent in films affected her. Responding to his question, the Goodbye actress shared her thoughts on the issue and explained how she dealt with the comments from critics. “I particularly didn’t have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I’m from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent.”

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The Geetha Govindam star shared that her performances have received both criticism and appreciation over the years. People have commented on her accent, language and acting skills. However, she said she never wanted these opinions to affect her confidence or become obstacles in her professional journey and career growth. “I wanted to work in them all. I didn’t want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages. And so very early on in my career, I started doing all kinds of films,” Rashmika added.

Rashmika revealed that she often gives directors the option to dub her voice in films. However, her directors have always preferred that she dub her own dialogues. She feels proud to be part of films like Ananya and The Girlfriend, which have given her opportunities to showcase her acting skills and connect with audiences through her performances. Rashmika stated, “So today, when I am a part of a brilliant film like Ananya and The Girlfriend, it gives me great satisfaction as an actor, you know? Because I’m like, I’m able to play them all.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: All You Need to Know

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in February 2026 in Udaipur, following Telugu and Kodava traditions. The couple reportedly dated for several years before getting married. They have shared the screen in several films, including Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Ranabaali, winning fans’ hearts with their on-screen chemistry and memorable performances over the years.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next appear in Mysaa and Raaka. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Rowdy Janardhana, which is expected to bring another exciting performance from the actor to the big screen.