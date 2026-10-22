Ranbir Kapoor Apologises For Viral Dussehra Quote, Says It Was A ‘Slip Of Tongue’ – Read Here!

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Rama in the upcoming film Ramayana, apologised for using the wrong words at a Dussehra event. During the audio launch in Chennai, the actor addressed the viral controversy and called his mistake a “slip of the tongue”, clarifying that he had not intended to hurt anyone with his words. On Dussehra, October 20, 2026, Ramayana Part 1 star Ranbir Kapoor addressed the audience on stage but accidentally misspoke a line during an event.

Instead of saying, “Aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi,” the actor stated, “Aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hogi.” Ranbir faced heavy trolling on social media after his mistake at the festive event. However, he got a chance to make things right the following day at the film’s audio launch in Chennai. As he joined his co-star Sai Pallavi on stage, Ranbir sincerely apologised to everyone for his earlier mistake and addressed the situation with honesty and respect.

Ranbir Kapoor Apologises for His ‘Slip of the Tongue’ at Dussehra 2026 Event

At the audio launch of Ramayana Part 1 in Chennai, Ranbir Kapoor apologised to the audience and viewers. He explained his mistake from the previous day and addressed the issue publicly, clarifying what had happened and expressing regret for his actions. “I want to take this opportunity to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday. I was at a Dusshera event, and I had a slip of tongue. What I was meant to say is, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi takatvar kyu na ho, aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi.’”

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“So this reminds me of a collaboration that I had with Rahman Sir in Rockstar, I want to say is ‘Jo bhi main kehna chahoon barbaad kare alfaz mere’ so I truly apologise for that,” he added, using a quote from the Imtiaz Ali musical. The cast and crew of the epic saga are gearing up for a massive global release that begins here in India.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1, also called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, will hit theatres on November 5, 2026, including IMAX screens. The film’s world premiere will take place at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on October 27. Guests have been asked to wear traditional Indian festive outfits for the special event. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds may also attend the premiere, although his presence has not been officially confirmed yet.

Ramayana Part 1: What We Know So Far

KGF star Yash, who is also producing the film, will make his Bollywood debut with Ramayana. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare also play important roles. The first instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, the second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027, continuing the epic mythological story.