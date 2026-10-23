Tiger Shroff’s Injured Hand Revealed After Firing Attack; Mother Ayesha Shares Video as Fans React to Tiny Pellet Marks

Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a close-up video showing multiple injury marks on the actor’s arm after the shocking firing incident in Mumbai. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, reshared the clip with an emotional message, as the family continues to express gratitude that he survived the attack. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s firing incident has taken a fresh turn after his team released a video showing the injuries he sustained during the attack. On October 22, the actor’s official team shared a close-up glimpse of his arm, revealing numerous small red marks and spots reportedly caused by fragments and pellets during the firing. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, reshared the video on her Instagram Story, bringing renewed attention to the frightening incident that left the family shaken.

Ayesha Shroff

Ayesha Shroff Shares Tiger’s Injury Video

The video shows several tiny marks scattered across Tiger’s arm, with some appearing reddish and others darker. The footage offered a closer look at the injuries that were not clearly visible in earlier photographs. The actor’s team posted the clip with the caption, “God is kind.” Ayesha responded with the words “God is great,” echoing the gratitude she had expressed immediately after the incident. Her reaction has touched fans, many of whom have continued to send prayers and messages of support to the family.

Tiger Shroff’s Injured Hand

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The firing incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s car as he was leaving a football venue. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, but he reportedly suffered injuries to his hand from gunpowder and fragments of broken glass. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his residence after the incident and confirmed that the actor had sustained injuries to his hand. Photographs from the meeting showed Tiger with bandages on his arm and dressings on his shoulder and chest. His driver and another person were also injured in the shooting.

Tiger Shroff

The latest video surfaced after some social media users questioned the appearance of Tiger’s injuries in photographs taken at different times following the attack. The new footage showed the small marks on his arm more clearly, prompting fresh discussions online. However, the actor has not personally addressed the speculation in detail. The video shared by his team provides a visual update on the injuries but does not independently establish every detail of how they occurred.

Ayesha Shroff

Ayesha’s brief but emotional response has reflected the family’s relief that Tiger survived the firing. His father, Jackie Shroff, also reacted to the injury video with folded-hands and other emojis, while his sister, Krishna Shroff, shared a supportive response. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of public figures, with Mumbai Police investigating the shooting and pursuing those allegedly involved. Authorities have also been examining claims circulating on social media, although responsibility for the attack should not be treated as established until officially confirmed.