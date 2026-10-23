Pakistan Plays Atif Aslam’s Song to Drown Out Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan at Wagah Border; ‘Udta Teer’ Promotion Goes Viral

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are making headlines ahead of their upcoming film Udta Teer, but their latest promotional appearance has attracted attention for an unexpected reason. The actors visited the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on October 20 to promote the film and attend the famous Beating Retreat ceremony. However, their interaction with the audience took an unusual turn when Atif Aslam’s popular qawwali ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ began playing loudly from the Pakistani side. The viral video has sparked a heated online debate, with some Indian users calling the move disrespectful while Pakistani social media users responded with humour. The loud music reportedly began playing from the Pakistani side, making it difficult to hear their speeches.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan

Udta Teer Promotions Went Viral

Videos circulating online show Ayushmann and Sara attempting to address the crowd while Atif Aslam’s rendition of the celebrated qawwali ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ plays in the background. The music reportedly became loud enough to compete with the actors’ voices as they continued their promotional appearance. The timing of the song quickly became the talking point, with many viewers interpreting it as an attempt to disrupt the event. However, the intention behind playing the music has not been independently established, and the incident has largely been discussed through viral video clips and social media reactions.

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana

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The incident triggered a flurry of reactions online. Some Indian users criticised the apparent interruption, describing it as disrespectful to the visiting actors. Others viewed the moment as an example of the humour and rivalry that often surround India-Pakistan interactions at the border. Reactions from Pakistani users were also mixed with jokes and criticism of the decision to promote the film at such a politically sensitive location. Some questioned why the filmmakers had chosen the border for their promotional campaign, while others treated the music as a humorous response to the event.

Udta Teer Promotions

The episode has therefore become more than a celebrity-news story, prompting a wider conversation about entertainment, national identity and the way social media can amplify cross-border exchanges. The actors visited the border as part of the promotional campaign for Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Aakash A Kaushik. During the visit, they interacted with the audience and participated in activities associated with the Beating Retreat ceremony. Sara also expressed appreciation for the Border Security Force personnel stationed at the border, acknowledging their service and sacrifices. The visit was intended to build excitement for the film ahead of its theatrical release, but the music incident soon became the most widely discussed part of the appearance.

Udta Teer

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in an action-spy comedy built around mistaken identity. Ayushmann plays a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory during a mission and begins believing that he is an Indian counterterrorism officer. The resulting confusion forms the basis of the film’s comedy and espionage-driven storyline. The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and other actors in supporting roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026. As the viral video continues to circulate, the Wagah Border appearance has given Udta Teer additional publicity ahead of its release. While some viewers have condemned the apparent interruption, others have treated the incident as a humorous moment in the ongoing cultural rivalry between the two countries. The actual intent behind the music, however, remains unconfirmed.