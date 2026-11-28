Diljit Dosanjh has responded to the reported bomb threat targeting his Mumbai concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The Punjabi singer shared a poetic message promoting love and positivity, making it clear that he would not allow such threats to intimidate him or diminish the excitement and enthusiasm of his devoted fans.

Diljit Dosanjh did not allow a reported bomb threat to dampen the spirit of his Mumbai concert on November 27. Performing at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the singer addressed the situation while interacting with fans and offered a poetic response to those allegedly trying to disrupt the event. Instead of expressing fear or anger, Diljit highlighted the importance of spreading love even during challenging circumstances. He also reflected on his village roots, the cultural significance of his music and the immense affection he received from Mumbai fans. Additionally, the singer expressed gratitude to Mumbai Police for ensuring security arrangements throughout the concert.

Diljit Dosanjh Responds to Mumbai Concert Bomb Threat With Poetry

Diljit began by warmly greeting the enthusiastic audience before addressing the recent threats, questioning the motives of those who were allegedly trying to disrupt his concert and spoil the celebrations.“Diljit ko bomb se uda denge? Waah! Inka maksad sirf yahi hai ki Diljit ke show mein log na aayein, unko dara diya jaye, dhamka diya jaye, kisi bhi tareeke se rok diya jaye,” he said.

The singer suggested that the threats aimed to frighten concertgoers and discourage them from attending the event. However, Diljit emphasised that he would not respond to intimidation with hatred. Instead, he offered a poetic response reflecting his perspective on life. Highlighting the contrast between the stressful atmosphere of urban areas and the simplicity of life in villages, he went on to say:

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“Shehron mein toh baroodon ka mausam hai, gaon chalo, ye amroodon (guava) ka mausam hai,” he said. The singer followed this with another message, reiterating that his response to those allegedly threatening him would remain rooted in love. “Mere taraf se pyaar hai, aap beshak bomb phenko mere pe. Mere taraf se phir bhi aapko pyaar hai,” the singer told the audience. His remarks quickly became a talking point, with the singer choosing to emphasise positivity instead of allowing the reported threat to overshadow his performance.

Diljit Dosanjh Expresses Gratitude to Mumbai Police

While interacting with the audience, Diljit reflected on his village upbringing and how his cultural roots continue to shape his music. The singer admitted that language could sometimes be a barrier for audiences unfamiliar with Punjabi. However, he believes the emotions and cultural essence of his songs can transcend linguistic boundaries. “Aapko agar mera koi gaana nahi bhi samajh mein aaya toh jo mitti ki khushboo hai, woh aapko zaroor aayegi,” he stated.

Diljit also thanked fans for turning up in large numbers at Mahalaxmi Racecourse despite security concerns. The singer further expressed his gratitude to Mumbai Police for efficiently managing the arrangements and ensuring the safety of everyone attending the concert amid the reported threats.

Nearly 500 Police Personnel Deployed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Security was reportedly tightened at Mahalaxmi Racecourse ahead of Diljit’s concert, with around 500 Mumbai Police personnel deployed at the venue. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted precautionary inspections. Security checkpoints were also increased from three to five gates to ensure smooth crowd management and maintain safety during the event.

Several videos shared on social media showed excited fans lining up outside the venue hours before the gates opened. Despite the reported threat and increased security arrangements, Diljit went ahead with his performance, spreading a message of love, unity and music while emphasising the importance of staying connected to cultural roots.