Aditya Dhar never misses an opportunity to express his love and admiration for his wife, Yami Gautam. As the actress celebrated her 38th birthday on November 28, the Dhurandhar director shared a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram. Calling himself ‘Yami Paglu’, the filmmaker described his wife as his ‘fiercest supporter’. He also shared a series of pictures capturing some of their happiest and most cherished moments together.

In his emotional note, Aditya revealed that Yami is the most beautiful woman he has ever known. He added that her smile has the power to brighten not only the room she walks into but also his entire world with its warmth.

Aditya Dhar Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Yami Gautam

Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a series of cheerful pictures featuring his wife, Yami. Alongside the adorable photographs, the Dhurandhar director expressed his love for her through a heartfelt note. “Happy Birthday, Yami, the most beautiful woman I have ever known. Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Furthermore he mentioned, “The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me! May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. “

Aditya also encouraged Yami to keep chasing her dreams, continue shining and always remember how extraordinary she is. Expressing his love for her, the filmmaker shared his desire to spend a lifetime holding her close, supporting her dreams, celebrating her achievements and falling in love with her repeatedly. He ended his heartfelt note by affectionately referring to himself as ‘Yami Paglu’.

Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam’s Recent Projects

Aditya and Yami developed a close bond during the promotions of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Their friendship gradually turned into a beautiful relationship, and the couple decided to get married in 2021. They exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Nearly three years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vedavid, in May 2024.

On the professional front, Aditya Dhar last directed Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam was last seen in Nayyi Navelli. Helmed by filmmaker Balaji Mohan, the horror comedy marked the actress’s return to the big screen and hit theatres on October 16, 2026.