‘He Studied, Struggled, Failed Here’ Kiran Rao Breaks Silence on Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice After Participating in Protest

Aamir Khan’s former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao has come out in support of actor Imran Khan after he was reportedly asked to leave India by October 28. Reacting sharply to the notice issued following his participation in a Mumbai protest, Kiran questioned the police action and highlighted how much of the actor’s life has been spent in India. She also recalled his long-standing connection with the country, where he studied, worked and built his career. Kiran Rao took to her Instagram Stories after reports emerged that Imran Khan had received a notice directing him to leave India. Expressing her disbelief, she wrote, “Wah, now it’s Mumbai Police?”

Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Questioned Notice Sent to Imran

In another post, Kiran highlighted the actor’s personal and professional ties to India. She pointed out that Imran is 43 years old and has spent around 40 years of his life in the country. “He studied here. He worked here. He succeeded here. He failed here. He loved here. He struggled here,” she wrote, emphasising the connection he has built with India over several decades. Her response has added a prominent Bollywood voice to the debate surrounding the notice. Rather than treating the matter as a routine immigration issue, Kiran’s comments focused on the actor’s long-standing relationship with the country and the implications of being asked to leave it.

Imran Khan

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The controversy began after Imran participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10, 2026. Demonstrators associated with the satirical political group Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Imran was among those detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration and was later released. On October 15, reports emerged that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) had issued a notice directing him to leave India by October 28.

Imran Khan

Imran holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Reports said the notice cited provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, following his participation in the protest. The action followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The notice has prompted debate about the rules applicable to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders who participate in political demonstrations. The controversy has also brought renewed attention to Imran’s earlier comments about his citizenship. In a 2011 interview with one of the media houses, the actor reportedly said that he was trying to obtain an Indian passport and that the official process was underway.

Imran Khan

“I’m trying to get an Indian passport. The official procedures are on,” he had said at the time, expressing hope that he would receive it soon. Imran was born in the United States to Aamir Khan’s sister, Nuzhat Khan, and Anil Pal. He moved to Mumbai with his mother when he was three years old and grew up in the city. His earlier remarks have resurfaced amid the current controversy, highlighting the long-standing connection he has described between his life and India. However, his past statement does not establish that an application for Indian citizenship is currently pending.