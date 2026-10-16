Puneeth Rajkumar’s Doctor Reveals Actor’s Final Hours, Says ‘It Wasn’t a Heart Attack, but Strain’

Five years after the tragic death of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, his longtime doctor, Dr Ramana Rao, has recalled the actor’s final hours and shared new details about the medical emergency. According to the doctor, Puneeth had tried kickboxing for the first time during an intense workout, after which he arrived at the clinic exhausted and sweating profusely. The doctor said his ECG showed signs of strain, prompting an urgent hospital transfer. Puneeth Rajkumar, affectionately known as Appu, died on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. His sudden death shocked fans across Karnataka and the Indian film industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar Passed Away 5 Years Back

In a recent interview with Just Curious Kannada, Dr Ramana Rao recalled the events of that day and described the actor as someone who was like a son to him. The doctor said he had known Puneeth and his family for years, making the loss particularly painful. The doctor performed an electrocardiogram (ECG), which he said showed signs of strain on the heart. Concerned about the findings, he administered medication and arranged for Puneeth to be taken to the hospital without delay.

Puneeth Rajkumar

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One of the most striking details in the doctor’s account was Puneeth’s workout that day. Dr Rao said the actor had tried kickboxing for the first time and spent approximately an hour and a half doing the activity. The intense session left Puneeth extremely tired. When he reached the clinic, his excessive sweating raised concerns that something more serious than ordinary post-workout fatigue might be happening. The doctor’s account has renewed discussion about the risks associated with intense physical exertion, particularly when someone experiences unusual symptoms during or after exercise.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Dr Rao recalled saying, “It wasn’t a heart attack but strain,” while describing the findings from Puneeth’s initial examination. Dr Rao also recalled that Puneeth was still communicating with those around him while being taken to the hospital in his own car. According to the doctor, the actor wanted to sit upright during the journey. Dr Rao asked him to rest his head in the lap of his wife, Ashwini, while the driver hurried towards the hospital.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Meanwhile, Dr Ranga Nayak was helping coordinate arrangements at the medical facility. The family and doctors were trying to get Puneeth urgent treatment as quickly as possible. However, the situation deteriorated before the actor could reach the hospital. Dr Rao recalled that Puneeth’s heart stopped beating approximately one minute before arrival. “Just a minute before he could reach the hospital, his heart stopped beating,” the doctor said, describing the devastating final moments. After Puneeth reached Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the medical team attempted to revive him. Despite their efforts, the actor could not be saved. Dr Rao described the experience as one of the saddest moments of his life, saying it felt like losing his own son. His account conveyed not only the urgency of the medical emergency but also the personal bond he shared with the actor.