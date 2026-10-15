Arjun Bijlani Apologises Amid Neha Swami’s T-Shirt Controversy, ‘We Respect All Religions’; Slams Online Threats

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has issued an apology after his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, faced online backlash over a T-shirt featuring Urdu text referring to Allah and Prophet Muhammad. Explaining that Neha did not know the meaning of the words printed on the outfit, Arjun clarified that there was no intention to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. However, the actor also strongly condemned the abusive comments and threats directed at his wife. The controversy began after Neha Swami was spotted wearing a casual T-shirt at a social event in Mumbai. The outfit featured a cartoon character along with Urdu text that referred to Allah and Prophet Muhammad, as well as a symbol associated with Islamic religious tradition.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

Neha’s T-shirt Created Controversy

Photographs and videos from the event circulated on social media, prompting criticism from some users who questioned the use of sacred religious references on casual clothing. The discussion soon escalated, with Neha becoming the target of online trolling. The issue attracted attention beyond social media, with Pakistani actor Mishi Khan also criticising the outfit and calling for an apology. As the backlash grew, Arjun addressed the controversy through a statement shared on Instagram Stories.

Arjun Bijlani’s Post

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In his clarification, Arjun explained that the T-shirt was not purchased by Neha after deliberately choosing its religious message. According to the couple, it had been gifted to her by a fan during a visit to a mall in Bangkok. The actor said neither of them understood the meaning and significance of the Urdu text when Neha wore it. He stressed that she had no intention of disrespecting Islam or offending any religious community. The couple’s statement made it clear that they respect all religions, faiths and beliefs. They also apologised for the unintended offence and promised to exercise greater care when accepting gifts in the future.

Arjun and Neha

Their explanation aimed to clarify the circumstances behind the outfit and address the concerns raised by those who found the imagery and wording inappropriate. Arjun and Neha acknowledged that religious symbols and references can carry deep significance for people. They expressed regret that the incident had caused offence, reiterating that hurting anyone’s sentiments was never their intention.

Arjun and Neha

The actor’s statement also emphasised that the couple celebrates festivals and respects different faiths. Their apology was accompanied by a request that people consider the context of the incident rather than assume deliberate disrespect. The clarification has become a key part of the ongoing discussion, as the couple seeks to explain how Neha ended up wearing the T-shirt and why they say the incident was unintentional. While apologising for the unintended offence, Arjun also drew a firm line against online harassment. He said the abusive language, curses and threats directed at Neha were deeply distressing and unacceptable. The actor argued that a situation arising from a lack of awareness should not become a justification for threatening or targeting an individual and their family. He urged people to approach the matter with understanding, sensitivity and compassion.