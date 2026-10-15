Salman Khan Reveals Shocking Health Struggles at the Age of 61, ‘My Head Was Broken, I Had Hernia Issues’

Salman Khan has opened up about the serious injuries and health complications that affected his fitness, revealing that years of physically demanding films took a toll on his body. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the Bollywood superstar spoke about a head injury, hernia-related problems, a damaged shoulder and other medical issues. He also explained how hard work, sacrifices and lifestyle changes helped him regain his fitness. Known for his muscular physique and iconic shirtless appearances, Salman Khan has long been regarded as one of Bollywood’s fitness icons. However, maintaining that image has not always been easy for the actor.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan on Health Issues

On the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar brought up Salman’s viral shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20 and asked how he managed to stay in such good shape at 61. Salman responded by explaining that his fitness journey had involved considerable hard work and sacrifice. He also revealed that there was a period when multiple injuries and health complications affected his physical appearance. “My head was broken. And then some hernia happened and also some stuff here. My shoulder was messed up,” the actor said while discussing his health issues.

Salman Khan

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He linked several of these physical setbacks to the demands of his film Sultan, which required an intense physical transformation. He also mentioned knee and back problems, trigeminal neuralgia and an aneurysm. During the conversation, Salman reflected on how audiences have associated him with a muscular physique and shirtless appearances throughout his career. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Wanted and Dabangg, the actor has helped make the shirtless Bollywood hero a familiar screen image. Karan Johar acknowledged his influence on the fitness culture surrounding leading men in the film industry.

Salman Khan

Salman admitted that there was a phase when injuries affected his appearance, and he felt that fans who had admired his physique deserved to see him in better shape. “There was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them,” he said, referring to his devoted fans. The actor also acknowledged that his health struggles did not, in his view, justify letting his fitness slip during that period. His comments offered a candid look at the pressure he feels to maintain the physical image that audiences have associated with him for decades.

Salman Khan

When Karan asked Salman how he maintained his physique at 61, the actor credited his progress to discipline and changes in his lifestyle. “A lot of hard work. A lot of sacrifices. I just added more of every good thing, and reduced every bad thing,” Salman explained. Rather than attributing his fitness to a secret formula, he emphasised the importance of consistent effort and making better choices. His comments suggested that maintaining his physique involves more than simply spending time in the gym; it also requires making changes to his everyday habits.