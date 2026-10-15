Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By October 28 After Anti-CEC Protest In Mumbai – Deets Inside!

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has recently been asked to leave India days after he joined a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has served Imran Khan a notice asking him to leave the country by October 28, alleging he violated the Foreigners Act by joining a protest against Gyanesh Kumar at August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

According to Mumbai Police, it has initiated action against actor Imran under relevant provisions of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in a protest despite not being an Indian citizen. Reports suggest that Imran holds US citizenship and possesses an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Authorities are examining his involvement in the protest and the applicable legal provisions.

BJP MP Writes To Mumbai Police Over Anti-CEC Protest

Earlier, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya wrote to Mumbai Police, demanding action against Imran for participating in a protest held in Mumbai on Saturday. The demonstration was organised in support of the Cockroach Janta Party. Somaiya raised objections to Imran’s involvement, claiming that he was a foreign citizen. In a letter to Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma, the BJP leader questioned whether Khan was legally allowed to participate in the agitation.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Before he was detained by Police, Actor Imran Khan says, “I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people’s voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative…” — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Somaiya claimed Khan was a “foreign citizen” and sought clarification on whether he had obtained the necessary permission to take part in the protest. Somaiya urged Mumbai Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. In a post on X, the BJP leader called for Khan’s immediate deportation, stressing the need for authorities to address the issue and ensure that necessary legal steps are taken.

Imran Khan Said ‘I am here as a citizen’

Imran Khan mentioned that he had joined the protests not to raise any specific demands but as a concerned citizen of Mumbai. He said he wanted to understand why people’s freedom of movement was being restricted and why their voices were being suppressed, questioning the limitations imposed on citizens exercising their democratic rights to express concerns and seek accountability. “I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” Imran stated.

He further explained that he was not associated with any organisation and was participating independently. Emphasising his stance, Imran added that his views were entirely personal and independent. “I don’t have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Imran Khan had shared a post on his social media platform from a police van and caption reads as: “Apparently, I am going for a drive”. A video later emerged showing Khan responding to a reporter’s question about his participation in the protest while police personnel were forcing him into a vehicle. “I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation,” he stated. Imran Khan was also seen requesting the police to intervene., “What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?”

Imran Khan Work Front

Imran Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which was released in January 2026. His upcoming project is Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a romantic comedy directed by Danish Aslam and co-starring Bhumi Pednekkar and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix around December 18, 2026, marking his return to a leading role after a decade-long break from films.