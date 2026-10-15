Yami Gautam Seeks Lord Ram’s Blessings at Ayodhya Temple Before Nayyi Navelli Release – See Here!

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir to seek Lord Rama’s blessings ahead of her upcoming film, Nayyi Navelli. Dressed in a beautiful yellow saree, she offered prayers at the temple as the film’s bookings opened before its festive release. The actress chose to visit Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, just before Dussehra. Her visit holds special significance as the festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, a theme that connects with the spirit of her upcoming film.

Yami’s visit has also drawn attention as audiences prepare for the film’s release. By seeking the blessings of Lord Rama, the actress marked an important moment before presenting her latest project to viewers. With its release planned around the festive season, Nayyi Navelli is expected to reach audiences during a time when stories of faith, devotion, and the triumph of good over evil hold special meaning for many people.

Yami Gautam Visits Ayodhya as Advance Bookings Open for Nayyi Navelli

Actress Yami Gautam looked stunning in an elegant yellow saree during her visit to Ayodhya. She offered prayers at the sacred temple and expressed gratitude ahead of her film’s release. Blending family, fantasy and humour, the film promises to entertain audiences during the festive season. Her spiritual visit came shortly after advance bookings for Nayyi Navelli opened, allowing fans to book their tickets before the film’s release.

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan. With excitement building around the film, Dussehra offers a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a festive outing. Grab some popcorn, bring your loved ones along, and head to the cinemas to experience this film together on the big screen.

Yami Gautam Dhar Leads Fantasy Family Entertainer Nayyi Navelli, Releasing October 16

Led by Yami Gautam Dhar in a completely new look, Nayyi Navelli is an Indian fantasy family entertainer that combines familiar family relationships with fantasy elements. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios.

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The film promises to bring Indian family emotions and fantasy together for audiences. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, Nayyi Navelli will release in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.