‘Bollywood Has Hinduphobia’, Ektaa Kapoor Says She Was Called a ‘Freak’ and ‘Tantrik’ for Wearing Tilak and Kalawa

Ektaa Kapoor has sparked a fresh conversation about religion, cultural identity and representation in Bollywood after alleging that Hindu traditions and mythology do not always receive the acceptance they deserve. In a recent conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the producer revealed that she was once mocked for wearing a tilak and a sacred thread, with people questioning her appearance and even calling her a ‘tantrik’. Television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor has spoken candidly about what she describes as “Hinduphobia” in the entertainment industry. During her appearance on The Ranveer Show, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, she questioned why audiences and industry professionals appear more comfortable with certain forms of fantasy and animation than with stories inspired by Indian folklore and Hindu mythology.

Ektaa Kapoor

Ektaa Kapoor on Hinduphobia in Industry

Talking about her film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which draws inspiration from Bihar’s folklore, Ektaa said that the film’s connection to traditional stories mattered to her beyond its box-office performance. “I’m just gonna say it on camera, Hinduphobia,” she remarked during the conversation, adding that the industry readily embraces animation but can be hesitant when it comes to discussing folklore and mythology. She also expressed hope that Indian cultural narratives would receive greater acceptance.

Ektaa Kapoor

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Her comments have reignited a discussion about how Indian religious traditions are portrayed in mainstream entertainment and whether stories rooted in indigenous culture receive the same enthusiasm as other fantasy narratives. Ektaa also shared a personal experience from her younger days, recalling how wearing a tilak on her forehead and a sacred thread became a reason for others to judge her. According to the producer, some people questioned her appearance and made dismissive remarks about her religious symbols. She recalled being asked why she was dressed like a “freak”, questioning why wearing a tilak and a dhaaga should be considered unusual.

Ektaa Kapoor

Her account highlighted the discomfort she felt at the way ordinary expressions of religious faith could become subjects of ridicule. During the discussion, Ranveer Allahbadia also brought up how she had been labelled a “tantrik” because of her religious practices. Ektaa suggested that openly displaying one’s faith should not automatically invite judgement. Her remarks reflected her frustration with what she sees as a tendency to treat Hindu religious symbols differently from other cultural expressions.

Ektaa Kapoor

The producer also recalled an incident in which she went to a club directly after visiting a temple. She said people appeared surprised when they discovered that she had been to a place of worship before heading out. Ektaa recalled being asked whether she had visited a temple, to which she replied, “Yeah. What’s so shocking?” The anecdote raised a broader question about assumptions surrounding religious identity and lifestyle. Ektaa’s point was that a person can follow religious traditions while also enjoying a contemporary social life. In her view, the two do not need to be treated as contradictory.