‘Dhurandhar’ vs ‘Animal’: Salman Khan’s Answer Leaves Karisma Kapoor Calling Him Diplomatic!

Salman Khan has finally addressed the much-discussed comparison between Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar and Ranbir Kapoor’s intense portrayal in Animal. However, instead of picking a winner, the Bollywood superstar praised both actors for their distinct acting styles. His response left Karisma Kapoor calling him diplomatic during a special segment on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The latest episode of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan brought an interesting Bollywood debate to the forefront. Salman Khan, who appeared as the season’s opening guest, was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal and Ranveer Singh’s portrayal in Dhurandhar.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s Take on Ranbir bs Ranveer

The question came during a rapid-fire round featuring Karisma Kapoor, who made a special appearance to quiz Salman and Karan Johar. When asked which performance had made a greater impact on him, Salman chose not to favour either actor. “Two different kinds of performances. You cannot compare any of them,” Salman explained. Karisma was quick to suggest that the superstar was giving a diplomatic answer. However, Salman disagreed, insisting that his response reflected his genuine appreciation for both performers.

Salman Khan

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Explaining his perspective, Salman highlighted the different qualities that Ranveer and Ranbir bring to their performances. “It’s not diplomatic at all. Both are fantastic actors. One has got a tremendous amount of energy, one has got a tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting, so you cannot compare,” he said. His response offered a distinction between Ranveer’s energetic screen presence and the intensity associated with Ranbir’s performance in Animal. Rather than turning the conversation into a competition, Salman emphasised that actors can deliver compelling performances through different approaches.

Salman Khan

The comment also reflects why comparisons between the two stars continue to generate discussion among moviegoers. Both actors have built distinct screen identities, and their performances in these films have become talking points among fans. Although Salman refused to declare one performance superior, he had particular praise for Ranveer Singh’s work in Dhurandhar. He pointed out that the actor, who is known for his high-energy performances and larger-than-life screen presence, had to exercise considerable restraint for the role.

Salman Khan

Salman explained that controlling his usual energy was an important part of Ranveer’s performance. He also described the actor as “very secure” in the character. According to Salman, an actor accustomed to making a strong, larger-than-life impression might find it challenging to hold back. Ranveer’s ability to do so, he suggested, demonstrated confidence in his performance and his understanding of the character. The praise highlighted a different side of Ranveer’s acting, focusing not only on the energy he brings to the screen but also on his ability to restrain it when the role demands.