Manoj Tiwari Brings His 99-Year-Old Mother to ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’; Fans Say She Looks Just Like Granddaughter Reeti Tiwari

A heartwarming family moment from the sets of Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga has caught everyone’s attention! Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari recently arrived on the show’s set with his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, and his elderly mother. While fans were delighted to see the family together, many were particularly struck by the resemblance between Manoj’s mother and his daughter, Reeti Tiwari, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 20. Manoj Tiwari recently made a special appearance on the sets of Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga, accompanied by his wife, Surabhi, and his mother. A video of the family arriving at the shooting location soon caught the attention of paparazzi and began circulating online.

Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari in Pati Patni Aur Panga

In the video, Manoj warmly introduces his mother to the photographers and reveals her age. While reports accompanying the viral footage have differed on whether she is 93 or 99, several recent reports identify her as 99 years old. His mother also acknowledges the photographers with a friendly wave, making the moment even more endearing. Surabhi was seen accompanying her mother-in-law, holding her hand as the family posed for pictures. The affectionate interaction offered viewers a glimpse into their family bond beyond the reality show’s usual entertainment and drama.

Manoj Tiwari

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While Manoj’s appearance with his mother delighted fans, social media users were quick to notice what they believed was a striking resemblance between the elderly woman and Reeti Tiwari. Reeti, Manoj’s daughter from his first marriage, recently became a talking point after appearing on Bigg Boss 20. Following the viral video, viewers began comparing her features with those of her grandmother, with some suggesting that Reeti had inherited her looks from her paternal side of the family. One reaction highlighted in media reports read, “Reeti Tiwari apni dadi par gayi hain.” The comment captured the sentiment shared by viewers who felt that the family resemblance was unmistakable.

Manoj Tiwari

The discussion also brought Reeti back into the spotlight, with audiences connecting her recent television appearance to this warm family moment. While comparisons between relatives are common on social media, the reactions added an extra layer of interest to what was otherwise a simple family visit. Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi are participating in Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga, a reality show centred on celebrity couples and their relationships. Their appearance together has allowed viewers to see another side of the singer-actor, who is widely recognised for his work in Bhojpuri entertainment.

Manoj Tiwari

The arrival of Manoj’s mother added a more personal touch to the show’s behind-the-scenes moments. Surabhi’s gesture of accompanying and holding her mother-in-law’s hand also drew attention in the footage, with the family posing together for the cameras. However, although Manoj’s mother was spotted on the set, reports have not clearly confirmed whether she will appear as an official participant in an upcoming episode or was simply visiting to watch the shoot.