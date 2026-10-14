Mahhi Vij Faces Eviction Demands After Viral Clip Shows Her Hitting Nakul Dhull From Behind; Elvish Yadav Also Took a Dig

Mahhi Vij has landed in the middle of a fresh controversy on Bigg Boss 20 after a clip from Nakul Dhull and Gullu’s physical altercation went viral. While Nakul was reportedly removed from the house following the fight, several viewers are now questioning whether Mahhi should face disciplinary action too. Elvish Yadav has also reacted to the incident with a pointed remark. The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken a new turn after a physical confrontation between wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. Amid the chaos, a viral clip appears to show Mahhi Vij hitting Nakul from behind while other contestants try to intervene.

Nakul Dhull and Kushal

Physical Fight Between Nakul and Kushal

The footage quickly sparked debate on social media, with viewers questioning Mahhi’s actions. Many users argued that if Nakul was being punished for getting physical, the same rules should apply to every contestant involved in the incident. Some viewers began demanding Mahhi’s eviction, while others called on the show’s makers to review the complete footage before deciding whether further action was necessary. As of the latest reports, no confirmed announcement regarding Mahhi’s eviction had been reported.

Mahhi Vij

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According to reports, the confrontation began after a disagreement involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. Nakul reportedly discussed comments attributed to Qazi, which led to a tense exchange. Gullu then intervened, and the argument between him and Nakul escalated. The situation soon turned physical, with the two contestants seen pushing and grabbing each other as housemates rushed to separate them. Mahhi was also seen reacting emotionally during the clash, questioning why Nakul had resorted to physical aggression.

Nakul and Kushal

The incident became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode. Reports subsequently indicated that Nakul was asked to leave the house for violating the show’s rules, prompting viewers to question whether the same disciplinary standards would be applied to everyone. YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav also weighed in on the controversy. In a post on X, he wrote that he had watched Bigg Boss after a long time and remarked that the rules seemed to have changed, adding that it was sad to see the person getting beaten being sent out.

Mahhi Vij

Although Elvish did not explicitly name anyone in the post, its timing led many viewers to connect his remarks to the Nakul-Gullu altercation and the reports surrounding Nakul’s exit. His comment added another layer to the debate, with viewers discussing whether the show’s response to the confrontation was fair. However, his post should be understood as his own reaction rather than confirmation of the circumstances behind the makers’ decision. The controversy has now shifted beyond Nakul and Gullu’s fight to the question of equal accountability inside the Bigg Boss house. Viewers demanding Mahhi’s eviction argue that any physical contact during a confrontation should be examined consistently, regardless of which contestant is involved. Others believe the complete sequence of events and the context in which each contestant acted must be considered before drawing conclusions. The viral clip has intensified the discussion, but social media demands alone do not establish what disciplinary action the makers will take.