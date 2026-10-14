Sona Mohapatra Faces Backlash for Her ‘Fix Himachal First, Then Democracy’ Comment on Rahul Gandhi

Singer Sona Mohapatra has sparked a heated social media debate after taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on repairing democracy. The singer urged him to focus on the condition of Himachal Pradesh before talking about restoring democratic institutions, triggering strong reactions from social media users. Sona’s comments came amid protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. While some users supported her call for better governance in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, others criticised her for allegedly diverting attention from the larger issue of democracy. The controversy has since intensified, with Sona also speaking out against the online abuse she says she has received.

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra Comment on Rahul Gandhi?

The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi posted a message on X about restoring democracy. Referring to Gyanesh Kumar and the government, he wrote, “Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin.” Responding to his post, Sona questioned whether the Congress leader should first address the state of Himachal Pradesh, which is governed by his party. In her post, she wrote: “Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it.”

Sona Mohapatra

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The singer said she was shocked by the garbage she encountered in the hills and the condition of the rivers after returning to the state following nine years. She urged Rahul to make Himachal Pradesh an example of good governance rather than concentrating only on national political issues. Sona’s remarks quickly drew criticism from users who felt that concerns about democratic institutions should not be dismissed by shifting the conversation to the performance of a state government.

Sona Mohapatra

Some commenters accused her of displaying political bias, while others argued that environmental problems in Himachal Pradesh and concerns about democracy could be discussed simultaneously. One user argued that the state’s waste-management problems could be addressed separately, while the restoration of democratic institutions remained an urgent issue. Another questioned why the Congress government was being asked to transform Himachal Pradesh within a relatively short period while other states faced their own governance challenges.

Sona Mohapatra

Some users also brought up issues such as Manipur, Joshimath, air pollution in Delhi and the condition of the Yamuna, arguing that environmental concerns should be applied consistently across political parties. The reactions reflected a wider disagreement over whether Sona’s comments were a legitimate demand for accountability from a state government or an attempt to divert attention from the protests. Several social media users went beyond criticising Sona’s argument and questioned her political position, with some calling her an “andhbhakt,” or blind supporter.