Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Qazi Touqeer Faces Controversy After Old Video Showing Obscene Gestures Resurfaces

Singer Qazi Touqeer, currently appearing on Bigg Boss 20, has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after an old video featuring him began circulating on social media. The clip has drawn attention amid the ongoing debate over his repeated use of the phrase “C ka button” on the reality show. The resurfaced footage allegedly shows Qazi using suggestive gestures while speaking, prompting viewers to question the meaning behind the expression. The controversy intensified after fellow contestant Young DSA’s team reportedly shared the old clip online with the caption “Exposed.” The video has reignited discussion about Qazi’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house, where his use of the same phrase has already led to heated exchanges with other contestants.

Qazi

Why Is Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Remark Creating Controversy?

Qazi has repeatedly used the expression “C ka button” during conversations in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The phrase has caught the attention of fellow contestants, some of whom have questioned what he means by it. The matter reportedly became a topic of discussion during the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan also asked Qazi about the expression. Qazi maintained that there was nothing inappropriate about what he was saying but did not clearly explain the phrase’s intended meaning.

Qazi

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His response left viewers curious, with the expression subsequently becoming a talking point across social media platforms. The controversy took another turn when an old video of Qazi began circulating online. According to reports, Young DSA’s team shared the clip and used the caption “Exposed,” drawing attention to what it described as a contradiction between Qazi’s explanation on the reality show and his earlier behaviour.

Yung DSA

In the resurfaced footage, Qazi appears to make gestures that some viewers have interpreted as suggestive while speaking. This has led to speculation that the phrase may carry an inappropriate meaning. However, the interpretation of the clip remains a matter of public discussion. Without a clear explanation from Qazi or the complete context of the original video, the alleged meaning of the phrase cannot be conclusively established. Qazi’s use of the phrase has reportedly attracted attention inside and outside the house. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan questioned him about the expression, giving the controversy further visibility.

Qazi

Qazi reportedly insisted that the phrase did not have an inappropriate meaning. However, the exchange did not put an end to viewers’ curiosity, particularly after the old video resurfaced online. The incident highlights how remarks made on reality television can take on a life of their own when short clips circulate across social media. It has also raised questions about the importance of explaining ambiguous expressions clearly, especially when they become a recurring part of a televised conversation. The resurfaced clip has prompted fresh discussion among viewers of Bigg Boss 20. Some social media users have questioned Qazi’s explanation of the phrase, while others have focused on the gestures visible in the old footage.