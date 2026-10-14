“Are You Still a Virgin?” Karan Johar Asks 60-Year-Old Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan; Actor’s Hilarious Reply Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in the spotlight after filmmaker Karan Johar revived one of the most talked-about questions from their past appearances on Koffee With Karan. In a newly released promo for the ninth and final season of the popular celebrity chat show, Karan directly asks the 60-year-old actor, “Are you still a virgin?” Salman’s unexpected response has already grabbed attention, with fans excited to see the duo’s entertaining chemistry once again. The upcoming episode marks Salman’s return to the famous couch as the first guest of the show’s final season. Rather than giving a straightforward answer, the actor responds with his trademark humour, leaving Karan and viewers with another memorable moment.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s Reply Leaves Karan Johar Amused

In the promo, Karan brings up the question that became one of the most memorable moments from Salman’s earlier appearance on the show. “Are you still a virgin?” Karan asks, prompting Salman to respond, “Control, my brother, control.” The actor’s reply is delivered in a playful tone, turning the personal question into a humorous exchange. His response also appears to be a callback to the earlier episode, when the same question became a major talking point among viewers.

Salman Khan

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The brief clip has generated curiosity about what else the two stars discussed during their conversation, particularly because Salman is known for giving candid and occasionally unexpected answers during interviews. This is not the first time Karan has asked Salman about his virginity. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2013, the filmmaker asked the actor the same question, prompting a response that became widely discussed. At the time, Salman said, “Yes, I’m a virgin,” and added that he was saving himself for the woman he would eventually marry. He also joked that he had female friends but no “benefits.”

Salman Khan

The conversation became one of the most memorable moments from the episode, largely because Salman delivered his answer with a straight face while Karan continued questioning him. Karan later clarified that Salman’s response had been delivered humorously rather than as a serious confession. His latest question therefore revisits an old television moment that fans of the show are likely to remember.

Salman Khan

The new promo features more than just the viral question. Salman also jokes about the conclusion of Koffee With Karan, teasing Karan over the announcement that this will be the show’s final season. At one point, Salman suggests that after Koffee With Karan, the audience could look forward to Koffee With Salman. The remark adds another playful moment to the conversation and highlights the familiar rapport between the actor and filmmaker.