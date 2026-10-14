Emraan Hashmi Narrowly Escapes Major Accident on Gunmaaster G9 Set as SUV Flips Mid-Air and Crashes Onto Van

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi reportedly had a frightening close call while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. A behind-the-scenes video from the film set has gone viral, showing an SUV suspended in the air suddenly flipping over and crashing onto a black van parked below. The vehicle reportedly came dangerously close to the actor, raising concerns about safety during the filming of high-risk action sequences. The incident reportedly took place during the shooting of the film’s climax sequence in Bengaluru. While the dramatic footage has left viewers shocked, reports indicate that no injuries were reported. However, the filmmakers have yet to clarify whether the incident was part of the planned stunt or the result of a technical malfunction.

Emraan Hashmi Escaped

SUV Flips in Mid-Air and Crashes Onto a Van

The viral video shows an SUV suspended from a crane as members of the production crew gather nearby. A countdown can be heard before the stunt begins, with the vehicle suddenly jerking and rotating upside down in mid-air. Within moments, the SUV comes crashing down onto the roof of a black van parked beneath it. The impact appears sudden, prompting people at the location to rush towards the vehicles.

Emraan Hashmi

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According to reports, the car came dangerously close to Emraan Hashmi during the sequence. The incident has sparked concern among fans, with many questioning how such a dangerous situation unfolded during the shoot. However, the precise circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. The available footage does not establish whether the unexpected movement was part of the intended action sequence or whether something went wrong during the stunt. The biggest relief for fans is that reports have not indicated any injuries in connection with the incident. Emraan was reportedly unharmed despite the vehicle coming dangerously close to him.

Emraan Hashmi

The video has nevertheless drawn attention to the risks involved in filming elaborate action sequences. Such stunts can require cranes, specialised rigging equipment and carefully coordinated movements involving vehicles and crew members. The incident has also prompted questions about safety precautions on film sets, particularly when heavy vehicles are suspended above the ground. Until the production team provides an official explanation, it remains unclear whether the incident involved an equipment failure or was part of the planned choreography.

Emraan Hashmi

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming action-romance thriller directed by Aditya Datt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. Emraan plays Eshwar, a dairy farm owner who is prepared to go to extraordinary lengths for the woman he loves. The film promises a mix of romance, action and high-stakes confrontations. The project is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner. The film is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.