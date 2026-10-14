Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Performs Navratri Puja at Her Luxurious Home

Television actress Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has given fans a glimpse of her beautiful home as she celebrates Navratri with traditional rituals. The actress shared pictures and videos of herself performing puja, establishing the kalash and offering prayers to Goddess Durga. Dressed in a traditional blue saree, Munmun looked elegant as she carried out the religious ceremonies with devotion. The glimpses of her home have caught viewers’ attention, with its sophisticated interiors and carefully chosen decor adding to the festive atmosphere. Along with her spiritual celebrations, the actress has also sparked curiosity about her personal life, particularly about the family members and pets who share her home.

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta Performs Kalash Sthapana at Home

Munmun welcomed Navratri by performing traditional rituals at her Mumbai residence. In the pictures and videos shared on social media, the actress can be seen offering prayers and participating in a havan as part of the celebrations. She was dressed in a blue saree, complemented by statement earrings, a neat bun and a tilak on her forehead. Her traditional appearance added to the festive feel of the occasion. The actress was also seen offering aahuti into the havan kund and performing parikrama around it. After completing the rituals, she reportedly walked through the house while showing dhup, following the customary practice of spreading a sense of positivity throughout the home.

Munmun Dutta

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Her Navratri celebrations offered fans a glimpse of the actress beyond her popular television character. Munmun’s home has also become a talking point among fans. The actress reportedly purchased the property with her own earnings after years of hard work in the entertainment industry. The interiors feature a sophisticated combination of white, grey and golden tones. Carefully selected furniture, decorative pieces and paintings give the residence a modern yet elegant appearance.

Munmun Dutta

Munmun has previously spoken about her involvement in decorating her home, explaining that she chose and customised elements according to her personal taste. The house represents an important milestone in her journey, particularly because she has spoken in the past about facing financial difficulties during her early days in Mumbai. Her success story has resonated with fans who admire her journey from struggling to establish herself in the industry to owning a home of her own.

Munmun Dutta

According to reports, Munmun shares her Mumbai residence with her mother and her beloved pet cats. The actress has frequently shown her affection for animals, and her cats are an important part of her everyday life. In glimpses from the Navratri celebrations, she was also seen applying a tilak to her furry companions. Munmun is currently unmarried and generally keeps her personal life private. Although rumours about her relationships have circulated over the years, she has largely preferred to keep the focus on her work and family.