Celina Jaitly Makes Emotional Claims Against Estranged Husband Peter Haag, “I Kept Begging Him”

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has opened up about the painful circumstances surrounding her separation from estranged husband Peter Haag. In an emotional social media post, the actress recalled repeatedly requesting an amicable separation for the sake of their children and her brother. She also named actress Lara Dutta and television personality Dimpy Ganguly among the people she says can vouch for her dedication to her family. Celina’s latest statement has brought renewed attention to her ongoing divorce and custody dispute. The actress has made several serious allegations concerning her marriage, finances and access to her children. These remain her claims amid an ongoing legal dispute and have not been independently established by the social media post.

Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly Recalls Seeking an Amicable Separation

Looking back at the past year, Celina revealed that she returned to Mumbai from Austria on October 12, 2025, carrying a suitcase containing important documents and her late mother’s saree. In her post, she described the decision as one of the most difficult moments of her life. She also recalled that, in September 2025, she had expected to receive an anniversary gift when she was taken to the post office. Instead, she said, she received a divorce notice.

Celina Jaitly

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Celina further claimed that she had requested an amicable separation during the initial stages of the legal proceedings. According to her account, she offered not to discuss the alleged abuse and trauma in court if they could separate peacefully for the sake of their children and her brother.“I promise I will not tell the court about your abuse and trauma. Let us separate amicably for the children,” she recalled telling Peter. The actress also claimed that when she expressed concerns about the cost of litigation, she was told to speak to her husband’s lawyers. She further alleged that she was told to work as a cleaner if she could not afford the legal fees.

Celina Jaitly

In the lengthy post, Celina also described the financial and personal difficulties she says she experienced following the separation. She alleged that a legal notice subsequently raised claims concerning her premarital assets. She also claimed that she did not have access to the couple’s Austrian accounts and expressed concern about efforts to sell property she owned before the marriage in India. The actress further alleged that she faced restrictions relating to her ability to leave Austria while maintaining contact with her children. She described the situation as emotionally challenging and said she was concerned about how the dispute could affect her relationship with them.

Celina Jaitly

Celina also claimed that her interactions with the children were being recorded and could be used to portray her as an incapable mother. These allegations form part of her account of the separation and custody dispute; the full circumstances have not been independently verified. One of the most talked-about aspects of Celina’s post was her decision to mention Lara Dutta and Dimpy Ganguly among the people she says can speak to her commitment to her family. Celina described Lara as a friend who frequently visited the UAE, adding that their children were close in age. She also referred to Dimpy, who was her neighbour in Dubai, along with doctors, neighbours and members of her children’s school community. According to Celina, these people have witnessed her role as a mother and her dedication to her children and family.