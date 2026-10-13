Hema Malini Stuns Fans With Her Fierce Dance Performance As She Transforms Into Goddess Durga for Navratri

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini has once again captivated audiences with her graceful dance performance at the age of 77. The Dream Girl of Hindi cinema stepped into the divine role of Goddess Durga during a Navratri celebration in Hyderabad, presenting her popular dance ballet Durga. Videos and pictures from the performance have been shared on social media, with fans praising her expressions, classical dance movements and powerful portrayal of the goddess. Hema performed on October 11, 2026, at the Classic Convention Centre as part of the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations. The event also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, making the occasion particularly special.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini Becomes Maa Durga on the First Day of Navratri

Hema Malini shared glimpses of her performance on social media, expressing her happiness at presenting her celebrated dance production on the auspicious occasion. In her post, she wrote, “It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet, Durga, on the first day of Navratri, and I felt truly blessed.” The actress appeared in elaborate traditional costumes and portrayed divine forms associated with the story of Goddess Durga. One of the shared photographs showed her as Mata Parvati alongside an artist portraying Lord Shiva, while other glimpses showcased her appearance as the goddess.

Hema Malini

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Her performance combined classical dance, expressive gestures and dramatic movements to bring the mythological narrative to life. One of the most striking aspects of Hema’s performance was her ability to move between graceful expressions and the fierce energy associated with Goddess Durga. The dance ballet depicts the divine feminine in different forms, including the strength and courage represented by the goddess.

Hema Malini

As clips from the event circulated online, viewers praised the actress for continuing to perform classical dance with such dedication. Several fans described the presentation as divine and appreciated her enduring commitment to the art form. For Hema, the performance was more than a festive appearance. It was another opportunity to combine her passion for classical dance with a story that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for audiences during Navratri.

Hema Malini

Social media users responded warmly to Hema’s photographs and videos. Some viewers praised her portrayal of the goddess, while others expressed happiness at seeing her perform in Hyderabad. One fan described the presentation as “So beautifully divine,” while another thanked the actress for visiting the city and delivering the performance. A viewer also praised her dedication to dance, remarking that her love for art was not limited by age. The reactions highlighted the admiration Hema continues to receive for her classical dance performances, even as she balances her public life and other professional responsibilities.