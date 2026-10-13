Drishyam 3 Actress Shriya Saran Condemns AI-Morphed Photos Of Women, Says, ‘They Change Your B**b Size’

Indian Actress Shriya Saran, who will appear in Drishyam: The Conclusion, has spoken about being a victim of AI-morphed photos. She said that creating such images without consent is wrong. Recently, actress Janhvi Kapoor also faced a similar incident when someone digitally altered her visuals from the song Chuttamalle in Devara: Part 1. The edited images showed her in sexually explicit ways. Following the incident, Janhvi criticised the criminal misuse of artificial intelligence to objectify women. Both incidents have raised concerns about the misuse of AI technology and the need to protect women’s dignity and privacy online.

Actress Shriya Saran, who stars in Drishyam: The Conclusion, has spoken about being a victim of AI-morphed photos. She said such actions were wrong and unacceptable. Recently, actress Janhvi Kapoor also faced the misuse of artificial intelligence when someone digitally altered visuals of her from the Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle to create sexually explicit images. Following the incident, Janhvi criticised the criminal use of AI to objectify women and highlighted the need to address this growing concern.

Shriya Saran Speaks Out Against AI-Morphed Images of Women

In an interview with News18, Shriya spoke about the growing misuse of AI to create morphed photos of women. She said women often suffer the most from such acts, as their body parts become topics of discussion and unwanted attention on the internet, raising serious concerns about privacy, dignity, and respect. “They change the size of your b***s, suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone or your a** looks bigger. You’ve to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it’s annoying and it’s not right,” she said.

The actress acknowledged that artificial intelligence (AI) offers many benefits and can help people in different ways. However, she also believes that its misuse can create serious dangers. According to her, the same applies to every new technology. While technology can make life easier, it can also bring unexpected challenges. She feels that people must learn to live with these changes and find ways to deal with them.

Apart from artificial intelligence, Drishyam 3 actress Shriya Saran believes many things have changed since she began her acting career. She recalled that vanity vans were not available during her first three films. The actress shared that she and her co-stars would sit under trees and eat their lunch together while shooting, unlike the more comfortable arrangements actors have today. “The positive side is that I still remember my conversations with some of my co-actors and directors,” added Shriya.

Shriya Saran’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Shriya Saran is enjoying the success of Drishyam: The Conclusion. She returned as Nandini Salgoankar in the film, directed by Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller also starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film was released in theatres on October 2 and received attention from audiences for its gripping story and performances.

Within 11 days of its theatrical release, the film collected Rs 315.25 crore at the domestic box office. Its worldwide earnings have reached Rs 489.74 crore. The movie is now close to crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally, making it a major success at the box office.Within 11 days of its theatrical release, the film collected Rs 315.25 crore at the domestic box office. Its worldwide earnings have reached Rs 489.74 crore. The movie is now close to crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally, making it a major success at the box office.