Gaurav Khanna Turns Lord Ram at Janakpuri Mahotsav, Leaves Fans Mesmerised; Vindu Dara Singh Shines as Hanuman

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has won hearts with his divine transformation into Lord Shri Ram at Agra’s Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026. Known for playing Anuj Kapadia in the popular television show Anupamaa, Gaurav appeared in a completely different avatar during a grand stage presentation of the Ramayana. Actor Vindu Dara Singh also attracted attention as he portrayed Lord Hanuman, making the event a memorable experience for the audience. Videos from the celebration have been circulating on social media, with viewers praising Gaurav’s calm expression, traditional appearance and graceful portrayal of Lord Ram. The performances have also sparked comparisons with other actors who have portrayed the revered character on screen.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna’s Lord Ram Avatar Wins Hearts

The grand Ramayana presentation took place at Bhavana Estate in Agra as part of the Janakpuri Mahotsav celebrations. Gaurav made his debut as Lord Ram in the stage performance, appearing in traditional attire that reflected the character’s familiar depiction. As he made his way through the gathering towards the stage, spectators welcomed him with applause and enthusiastic chants. Clips from the event show the actor portraying important moments from the epic, including the scene involving the breaking of Lord Shiva’s bow during Sita’s swayamvar.

Gaurav Khanna

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His composed appearance and gentle expressions impressed many viewers, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions. For Gaurav, who has built a strong television following over the years, the performance offered an opportunity to explore a revered mythological character in a live setting. While Gaurav’s transformation into Lord Ram was a major attraction, Vindu Dara Singh’s appearance as Lord Hanuman made the presentation even more special.

Gaurav Khanna

Vindu’s portrayal reminded many viewers of his late father, legendary wrestler and actor Dara Singh, who became iconic for playing Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of the Ramayana. Dara Singh’s powerful yet compassionate portrayal remains one of the most memorable performances associated with the character. Vindu has also portrayed Hanuman in the past, including in the television series Jai Veer Hanuman and the Telugu film Sri Ramadasu. His appearance at the Agra event therefore carried a personal and nostalgic connection for audiences familiar with his family’s association with the character.

Gaurav Khanna

The stage presentation featured several other actors in key roles from the Ramayana. Rajan Modi portrayed Lakshman, Prachi played Sita, and Arya Babbar appeared as Ravana. Together, the performers brought major moments from the epic to the stage, creating an elaborate spectacle for visitors attending the festival. The production combined dramatic scenes, elaborate costumes and stage effects to recreate the world of the Ramayana. The wedding sequence featuring Lord Ram and Sita was among the highlights of the presentation, while the staging of other important episodes added to the festive atmosphere.