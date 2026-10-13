Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Hospital Video After Spine Surgery; Multiple Drips in Her Hand as Nurse Helps Her Eat

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared a glimpse of her recovery after undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali. The actress posted a video from the hospital showing her seated with multiple medical drips attached to her hand while a nurse helped her eat. Despite the difficult phase, Nushrratt appeared to find comfort in music, watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s romantic song Gerua from the film Dilwale. The video, shared on her Instagram Stories, has given fans a glimpse into her recovery journey and prompted an outpouring of concern and support. Her heartfelt message about healing slowly has also struck a chord with followers.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Hospital Video After Surgery

In the video, Nushrratt can be seen sitting upright in a hospital chair as medical staff assist her with food. Multiple drips are visible on her hand, highlighting that she is still receiving medical care. Interestingly, the actress was watching Gerua, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, on the television. The familiar song appeared to bring a smile to her face during an otherwise challenging period. Sharing the video, Nushrratt wrote, “And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder: things get better… little by little… they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Post

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Her message conveyed hope and patience as she continues to recover from the serious injury. Let us tell you that Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture following an accident during a work-and-holiday trip to Bali. After receiving initial medical treatment there, arrangements were made to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment and surgery. Her team confirmed the injury in an official statement, explaining that her health and access to the necessary medical care were the immediate priorities. The incident also raised concerns about the actress’s upcoming professional commitments, as she would need sufficient time to recover before returning to work.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Before posting the hospital video, Nushrratt had shared a photograph of an empty reclining wheelchair placed near a window, with a sunset visible in the distance. Reflecting on her changed circumstances, she wrote, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that, my view changed. But, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” The message offered a glimpse of her determination to look ahead despite the unexpected setback. Her latest update continued that theme, reminding followers that recovery can take time and that small moments of happiness can make a difference during difficult days.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Following her health update, fans have been hoping for the actress’s quick recovery and sending her messages of support. The video has also drawn attention to the challenges she is facing after the accident, with many viewers expressing concern over her condition. Her team has requested that fans and members of the media respect her privacy while she focuses on treatment and recovery. For now, Nushrratt’s message remains one of resilience: taking things slowly, staying hopeful and looking forward to better days.