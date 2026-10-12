Cyrus Broacha Calls Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip a ‘Fraud’; Farah’s Witty Reply Wins The Heart of Fans 

Comedian and television host Cyrus Broacha has sparked a social media debate after criticising filmmaker Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip Mukhiya, and calling him a “fraud” and “overrated.” His remarks about Dilip’s appearances in Farah’s popular YouTube vlogs quickly caught viewers’ attention. However, Farah responded with a witty comeback that turned the controversy into a light-hearted exchange, leaving fans praising her sense of humour and defending Dilip.

Cyrus Broacha

Why Did Cyrus Broacha Call Dilip a ‘Fraud’?

The controversy began during a conversation on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast. While discussing Dilip’s growing popularity through Farah Khan’s YouTube videos, Cyrus expressed his dislike for the cook’s on-camera appearances. Cyrus suggested that Dilip seemed to be performing for the camera and questioned whether his interactions with Farah were as spontaneous as they appeared. He also claimed that Farah might be feeding Dilip his lines, adding that he considered the cook overrated. His blunt remarks soon circulated on social media, drawing attention to the contrasting opinions about Dilip, who has become a familiar face among viewers of Farah’s vlogs.

Farah Khan and Dillip

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya Faces Backlash for Revealing Bedroom Secrets on TV; Netizens Say, “Have Some Respect for Your Wife”

During the podcast conversation, Shantanu Anam disagreed with Cyrus’s assessment of Dilip. He pointed out that Cyrus appeared to be in the minority when it came to his opinion of Farah’s cook. Shantanu described Dilip as lovable and sweet, defending the personality that has helped him become a fan favourite. The contrasting views made the exchange even more interesting, particularly because Dilip’s popularity has grown significantly through his appearances alongside Farah.

Cyrus Broacha

While Cyrus questioned the authenticity of Dilip’s on-screen persona, Shantanu maintained that viewers appreciate him for his personality and humour. Farah Khan soon reacted to a video featuring Cyrus’s comments, but instead of engaging in a heated argument, she chose humour. Responding in the comments section, Farah wrote, “Cyrus, I can replace him with you 😂.”

Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus was quick to play along with the joke, replying, “Kal se aaun?”, meaning, “Should I come from tomorrow?” The playful exchange quickly became a talking point online. Farah’s response appeared to turn the criticism into a light-hearted moment, while Cyrus’s reply added another layer of humour to the interaction. Social media users had plenty to say about the exchange, with many defending Dilip and insisting that his popularity cannot be easily replicated. Some viewers expressed interest in seeing Cyrus appear in one of Farah’s vlogs, while others argued that his presence would not have the same appeal as Dilip’s.