Richa Chadha Shares Makeup Tips to Dodge Facial Recognition Cameras Amid Protests; Here’s What She Said

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has grabbed headlines after sharing an unusual makeup tutorial aimed at helping protesters avoid facial recognition cameras during demonstrations in Delhi. The actress posted the video on social media amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions. Richa’s post has brought the issues of surveillance, privacy and the right to protest into the spotlight. While some may see her advice as a creative response to concerns about being recorded without consent, the post has also drawn attention because it directly addresses ways of evading facial recognition technology.

Richa Chadha

What Did Richa Chadha Say to Protesters?

Sharing a makeup tutorial on X on October 11, Richa encouraged demonstrators to consider ways of disguising their facial features when attending protests where surveillance cameras might be present. In her post, she wrote, “Dear protestors, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras. Here’s a tutorial.” She described creative makeup approaches, including drawing additional facial features and using coloured patterns, as possible ways to interfere with facial recognition. The actress also encouraged protesters to look out for one another and remain cautious during demonstrations.

Richa Chadha

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Beyond the makeup tutorial, Richa’s message included advice about personal safety. She urged people to stay hydrated and encouraged women attending demonstrations to carry pepper spray. The actress also called for peaceful participation, writing, “Stay peaceful, don’t be silent, don’t be violent.” Her post reflects the concerns she raised about demonstrators being recorded without their consent. At the same time, her comments have drawn attention to the difficult balance between public security, surveillance technology and individuals’ expectations of privacy during political demonstrations.

Richa Chadha

The demonstrations are connected to demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Critics have raised concerns about the revision process and its potential impact on voters, while the controversy has prompted protests and heightened security measures in the national capital. Richa’s social media post came amid this wider dispute and added a celebrity voice to the conversation surrounding the demonstrations.

Richa Chadha

Richa’s post has also raised a technical question: can makeup reliably prevent facial recognition systems from identifying someone? Some experimental techniques, including approaches known as CV Dazzle, have explored whether unusual patterns and changes in facial appearance can interfere with certain recognition systems. However, their effectiveness varies, and makeup alone cannot be relied upon to defeat modern facial recognition technology. Richa Chadha has frequently used her public platform to comment on social and political issues. Her latest post has once again placed her in the middle of a wider conversation, this time involving protest rights, personal privacy and the growing use of surveillance technology.