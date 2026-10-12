Rahul Vaidya Faces Backlash for Revealing Bedroom Secrets on TV; Netizens Say, “Have Some Respect for Your Wife”

Singer Rahul Vaidya has landed in hot water after a clip from the television show Pati Patni Aur Panga went viral on social media. The singer, who appeared on the show with his wife and television actress Disha Parmar, is facing criticism for making a suggestive remark about their private life. Several viewers have called his comments inappropriate, sparking a debate over how much of a couple’s personal life should be discussed on national television. According to reports, Rahul was asked to name five things Disha used to do before their marriage but no longer does. While responding to the question, the singer made a suggestive gesture that viewers interpreted as a reference to sexual intimacy between the couple.

Disha and Rahul

Rahul Made Inappropriate Comment

The moment quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers questioning whether such personal matters needed to be discussed on a family entertainment show. The controversy gained momentum as clips of the interaction circulated across social media platforms. Rahul’s comment did not go down well with several social media users. Some criticised him for bringing intimate aspects of his married life into a public conversation, while others argued that he should have been more mindful of his wife’s privacy.

Rahul and Disha

Comments calling the remark “cheap” and demanding that Rahul show more consideration for Disha began circulating online. Some viewers also questioned why a personal subject was being discussed in front of a television audience. However, reactions have not been entirely one-sided. Some viewers have pointed out that short clips can sometimes miss the context of a conversation, while others have questioned the editing and presentation of the segment.

Rahul and Disha

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar married on July 16, 2021, in a ceremony attended by family members and friends. The couple has regularly shared glimpses of their relationship with fans and has appeared together at public events and on television. Their latest appearance has once again brought their relationship into the spotlight, but this time the discussion centres on privacy, humour and boundaries in public entertainment.

Rahul and Disha

The controversy has also reignited a broader conversation about reality television and the growing tendency to turn personal relationships into entertainment. While candid conversations and playful banter are often part of celebrity shows, audiences can have different expectations about what is appropriate to share publicly. For some viewers, Rahul’s remark crossed a line; others believe the full exchange should be seen before drawing conclusions. As the clip continues to circulate, the debate remains focused on whether intimate relationship matters belong on a public platform. Neither the viral criticism nor the online interpretations alone establish the couple’s private circumstances.