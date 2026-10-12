Shriya Saran Says Playing Mother to Ishita Dutta, Who Is 8 Years Younger, ‘Didn’t Make Sense’ – Read Here!

Indian actress Shriya Saran has spoken about portraying the mother of Ishita Dutta in the Drishyam franchise, despite being eight years younger than her co-star. The third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has arrived in cinemas, continuing the gripping story that has kept audiences hooked throughout the popular thriller series. Shriya Saran is currently enjoying the success of Drishyam: The Conclusion, in which she reprises her role as Nandini Salgaonkar under director Abhishek Pathak. Since the franchise began, the actress has portrayed the mother of Anju Salgaonkar, played by Ishita Dutta, who is eight years younger than her in real life.

The third instalment, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is currently running in theatres. In a recent interview, Shriya opened up about playing a mother to Ishita despite their small age difference and shared her thoughts on the unusual casting choice.

Shriya Saran on Playing Ishita Dutta’s Mother in the Drishyam Franchise

Speaking to News18, Shriya Saran reflected on playing Ishita Dutta’s mother in the Drishyam franchise and shared her experience of portraying the role. “Yeah, I mean, it doesn’t make sense. I did think about it. I was like, how does it make any connection? I had to be a child to give birth to another child (laughs). But the story is so impactful and strong that you don’t think about all these things.”

The actress admitted that the film industry often typecasts women actors but praised the makers of Drishyam for justifying the age gap. Shriya revealed that Ishita’s character, Anju, is adopted in the franchise, and the storyline has been beautifully explained. She also spoke about working with Ishita, sharing how their personal equation has evolved over time and how their relationship has grown stronger throughout the film series.

“When we began working on Drishyam, we were both literally children! By the time we shot for Drishyam 2, she had just gotten married and I remember us speaking a lot about life. By the third film, we were discussing children,” she said. The actress revealed that Ishita’s son, Vayu, was almost the same age as her daughter, Radha. As a result, the actresses often discussed their children’s classes. She also praised Ishita, calling her a wonderful mother and appreciating her parenting skills.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Update

Meanwhile, Drishyam: The Conclusion hit theatres on October 2 and recorded a bumper opening of Rs 62 crore at the box office. The crime thriller continued its impressive run, collecting Rs 53.5 crore on day two and Rs 61 crore on day three. However, its earnings dropped to Rs 21 crore on day four, followed by Rs 19.50 crore on day five, Rs 15.50 crore on day six, and Rs 13 crore on day seven.

The film earned Rs 14.50 crore on day eight, Rs 26.50 crore on day nine, and Rs 22.50 crore on day ten. Within just ten days of its theatrical release, the Ajay Devgn-starrer entered the Rs 300 crore club in India and was on track to surpass Rs 500 crore worldwide.