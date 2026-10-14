Vidya Balan Says Jailer 2’s Tadka Is Everyone’s, But Rajinikanth Is The Main Dish

In a recent interview with Zoom, Bollywood’s fantastic actress Vidya Balan opened up about sharing the screen with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil film Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the much-awaited entertainer is set to hit theatres on October 15. Vidya shared her experience of working with the legendary actor. Vidya Balan has always impressed audiences with her choice of different scripts and powerful roles. After building a strong fan base in Hindi cinema, the actress is now heading South with Jailer 2. She will share the screen with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

In a Zoom conversation, Vidya Balan expressed her excitement about working with Rajinikanth, calling it an honour. The actress also revealed that she had watched the first part of Jailer and was happy to join its universe. Vidya also spoke about Kanta, a character she admires for her strong family values.

Vidya Balan on Becoming Part of the Jailer Universe

During a conversation with Zoom, Vidya Balan shared, “I knew Jailer was a Rajinikanth film because I have watched the film and loved it immensely. A Rajinikanth film is a Rajinikanth film, and I wondered what they were going to come to me with. I am very glad. Kanta is such an interesting character, and Nelson thought of me for this role. Sharing screen space with Rajini sir, what an honour.”

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Vidya Balan Opens Up About Her Character in Jailer 2

Vidya Balan also hinted that audiences would be in for a surprise when they watch the film in theatres. “Kanta is an interesting character for me. She is someone who loves her family and can go to any extent to protect them. Everyone in the Jailer universe contributes their own special tadka, but the dish is always Rajinikanth,” the actress said.

About Jailer 2 movie

Jailer 2 has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film reportedly runs for 165 minutes and 18 seconds, making it around two hours and 45 minutes long. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel features several actors from the first film, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. The cast also includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna, who will play important roles in the upcoming film.

The film features special appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who were also part of the 2023 blockbuster. Vijay Sethupathi is also associated with the sequel. The first instalment of Jailer, released in 2023, became one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year, earning significant box-office success and winning widespread appreciation from audiences for its action-packed storyline and performances.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 15, marking its much-awaited theatrical release for audiences.